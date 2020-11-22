SPOILERS: Several Huge Names Backstage At WWE Survivor Series

WWE has brought in several big names for tonight’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, as the world prepares to say one final farewell to the iconic Undertaker in grand fashion.

It has already been reported that The Godfather and Savio Vega would be in attendance to pay respect to their good friend and fellow Bone Street Krew member, in addition to the Olympic gold medalist Kane and the Deadman’s own storyline brother, the demon Kane.

PWInsider.com is now adding that the “Rated-R Superstar” Edge, Big Show, Kevin Nash, Mick Foley, Rikishi, Tim White and the Godwin brothers (cousins?) Henry and Phineas are all backstage at the Amway Center for tonight’s Survivor Series as well.

It’s worth noting that we still don’t know exactly what WWE has planned for The Undertaker’s big sendoff. Many of these names are likely in attendance for some kind of in-ring segment, but others may be backstage for other reasons or projects.