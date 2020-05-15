SPOILERS: Tournament Matches Set For Tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown

SPOILER WARNING: PROCEED AT YOUR OWN RISK

A tournament to crown a new WWE Intercontinental Champion begins tonight on Friday Night Smackdown. According to PWInsider.com, both Elias vs. King Baron Corbin and Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak in first round tournament matches are set for the show.

The title was recently vacated as, according to WWE, the now-former champion Sami Zayn was unable to compete. Zayn has not made an appearance since the late-March set of WrestleMania tapings, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.