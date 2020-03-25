ProWrestling.com

Stardom 2020 Cinderella Tournament Results, Watch The First Round Free

Stardom returned to action on 3/24 with their annual Cinderella Tournament, one of the first promotions to run a live wrestling show in front of a crowd of fans since the outbreak of the coronavirus earlier this month.

The show took place at Korakuen Hall in front of a reported 538. The 2019 tournament drew 1,050 and the Stardom 9th Anniversary show in Osaka on 1/19 drew about 1,600 so the virus is clearly still a significant factor in attendance.

The rules of the tournament are simple: one night, 16 women, single-elimination, and eliminations can occur via pinfall, submission, time-limit draw, or being thrown over the top rope. This often results in a lot of short matches heading into the later rounds.

Stardom Cinderella Tournament
March 24, 2020
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan

First Round

Natsu Sumire def. Rina, Hina and Itsuki Hoshino

Momo Watanabe def. Starlight Kid

Giulia def. Jungle Kyona

Konami def. AZM

Syuri def. Jamie Hayter

Tam Nakano def. Saki Kashima

Natsuko Tora def. Saya Kamitani

Utami Hayashishita vs. Maiki went to a 10-minute draw

Mayu Iwatani vs. Hana Kimura ended with both ladies falling off the top rope, to the floor, eliminating them both.

Second Round

Giulia def. Mono Watanabe

Syuri def. Konami

Natsuko Tora def. Tam Nakano

Semifinals

Giulia def. Syuri

Natsuko Tora def. Tam Nakano

Tournament Finals

Giulia def. Natsuko Tora to win