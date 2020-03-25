Stardom 2020 Cinderella Tournament Results, Watch The First Round Free

Stardom returned to action on 3/24 with their annual Cinderella Tournament, one of the first promotions to run a live wrestling show in front of a crowd of fans since the outbreak of the coronavirus earlier this month.

The show took place at Korakuen Hall in front of a reported 538. The 2019 tournament drew 1,050 and the Stardom 9th Anniversary show in Osaka on 1/19 drew about 1,600 so the virus is clearly still a significant factor in attendance.

The rules of the tournament are simple: one night, 16 women, single-elimination, and eliminations can occur via pinfall, submission, time-limit draw, or being thrown over the top rope. This often results in a lot of short matches heading into the later rounds.