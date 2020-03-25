Stardom 2020 Cinderella Tournament Results, Watch The First Round Free

Stardom returned to action on 3/24 with their annual Cinderella Tournament, one of the first promotions to run a live wrestling show in front of a crowd of fans since the outbreak of the coronavirus earlier this month.
The show took place at Korakuen Hall in front of a reported 538. The 2019 tournament drew 1,050 and the Stardom 9th Anniversary show in Osaka on 1/19 drew about 1,600 so the virus is clearly still a significant factor in attendance.
The rules of the tournament are simple: one night, 16 women, single-elimination, and eliminations can occur via pinfall, submission, time-limit draw, or being thrown over the top rope. This often results in a lot of short matches heading into the later rounds.
Stardom Cinderella Tournament
March 24, 2020
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
First Round
Natsu Sumire def. Rina, Hina and Itsuki Hoshino
Momo Watanabe def. Starlight Kid
Giulia def. Jungle Kyona
Konami def. AZM
Syuri def. Jamie Hayter
Tam Nakano def. Saki Kashima
Natsuko Tora def. Saya Kamitani
Utami Hayashishita vs. Maiki went to a 10-minute draw
Mayu Iwatani vs. Hana Kimura ended with both ladies falling off the top rope, to the floor, eliminating them both.
Second Round
Giulia def. Mono Watanabe
Syuri def. Konami
Natsuko Tora def. Tam Nakano
Semifinals
Giulia def. Syuri
Natsuko Tora def. Tam Nakano
Tournament Finals
Giulia def. Natsuko Tora to win