Stardom, Dragon Gate & DDT Running Events With Crowds, Results For DDT Judgement 2020

A sense of normalcy is returning to the Japanese wrestling world. Fightful is reporting that DDT ran a show at Korakuen Hall, in front of an actual crowd on March 20th, and Dragon Gate and Stardom will be following suit. According to the Japanese government, the Coronavirus has been contained to just three areas of Japan, and while precautions are still in place, classes and sporting events are starting to resume.

DDT’s event on Friday brought 916 fans to Korakuen Hall, with fans’ temperatures being taken beforehand, and protective masks distributed. Dragon Gate will be running in Kobe on March 22nd. Stardom will be running Korakuen Hall on March 24th.

Here are the full results from DDT Judgement 2020 (via Cagematch)

-Dark Match: Kazusada Higuchi def. Jordan Heatley

-Keigo Nakamura & Naomi Yoshimura def. Hideki Okatani & Shunma Katsumata

-DDT Iron Man Heavymetalweight Championship Match: Masahiro Takanashi def. Toru Owashi (c)

-DDT Iron Man Heavymetalweight Championship Battle Royal: Kazuki Hirata def. Toru Owashi (c), Masahiro Takanashi, Antonio Honda, Danshoku Dino, Mizuki Watase, and Yukio Naya

-DDT Iron Man Heavymetalweight Championship Match: Toru Owashi def. Kazuki Hirata (c)

–Mad Paulie, Soma Takao, CIMA & El Lindaman def. Mao, Mike Bailey, Makoto Oishi & Shinya Aoki

–Harashima, Naomichi Marafuji & Yuki Ueno def. Akito, Yuki Ino & Royce Chambers

–Kazusada Higuchi, Saka Akai & Yuko Sakaguchi def. Nobuhiro Shimatani, Tetsuya Endo & T-Hawk

-Right To Challenge At Saitama Super Arena Sword Match: Tetsuya Endo def. Royce Chambers

-DDT Universal Title Match: Dasuke Sasaki def. Chris Brookes (c)

-KO-D Openweight Title Match: Masato Tanaka (c) def. Konosuke Takeshita