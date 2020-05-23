Hana Kimura has passed away.

World Wonder Ring Stardom, her home promotion for the last four years, released the following statement in Japanese, translated by Reddit user “hybrid3415”.

Regarding the death of Hana Kimura Our Hana Kimura passed away today on May 23. We apologize for the sudden concern and sorrow for our fans and all concerned. Regarding the details, there are some parts that we have not yet grasped, so we will continue to cooperate with the investigation between the parties concerned. We pray deeply for Hana Kimura’s life. We will discuss the future with her relatives. In addition, we will also strive to ensure the mental wellbeing of all our roster.

While we are still waiting on confirmation, it is believed that Kimura may have committed suicide.

Shortly after 3AM (JST) she posted a set of incredibly graphic images showing self-mutilation and the loss of what appeared to be a considerable amount of blood. She also included a series of messages thanking her supporters and saying goodbye.

Hana Kimura was only 22-years-old.