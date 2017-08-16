Status Update On Ric Flair’s Health

– As noted, a previous report indicating that Ric Flair had surgery on his colon turned out to be incorrect, Gene Okerlund mistakenly said colon on social media yesterday.

According to PWInsider, the surgery was reportedly on Flair’s bowels due to a massive obstruction caused by a health issue that was complicated by a previous issue he had been dealing with, possibly including known heart issues. The situation became critical when Flair’s kidneys shut down due to the obstruction and he is currently undergoing dialysis that will hopefully correct the issue.

Flair was in extremely bad shape several days ago but it’s noted that he’s doing better. He currently remains in critical condition and is expected to need at least one more surgery in the weeks to come.

As previously reported, Ric Flair’s fiancée Wendy Barlow posted a message on her personal Facebook page on Flair’s hospitalization.

“Just want to give an update to my friends and Family as I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events….I took Ric to the hospital Friday night with Severe Abdominal pain. From that moment on it all seemed like a nightmare…multiple Organ problems. Not to go into too many details I want everyone to know he still needs Prayers as he is still in Critical Condition….And No he did not have Colon Surgery…It was another Surgery! I don’t know how the Media comes up with their stories. I have been by his side since Friday and will continue to make sure his getting the best care possible. Thanks for all of the support and Love.”