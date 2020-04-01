Stay-At-Home Order Issued For Florida, How Will This Effect AEW & WWE?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a Stay-At-Home order for the state of Florida, which will go into effect on Thursday at midnight. This is to help combat the recent outbreak of COVID-19. The order will likely halt tapings of future WWE & AEW events.

WWE had already moved all of their April events to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, but the Stay-At-Home order would disrupt even that. According to ProWrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin, WWE has taped WrestleMania, as well as the episodes of RAW & NXT for the week after (April 6th & 8th, respectively). No word on what this means for SmackDown or any other events going forward.

This would seem to make filming at the WWE PC difficult going forward. Last I heard, they seem to only have things filmed up until Raw After Mania (April 6) and NXT (April 8). https://t.co/uUBa8p2sbs — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, AEW has had to move out of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, where they have been filming Dynamite. They are currently scheduled to broadcast from an “undisclosed location” that, according to Dave Meltzer, is somewhere in the Southeastern United States.