WWE
Steel Cage Match Announced For Christmas Day SmackDown
WWE continues to “load up” this week’s Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, which happens to air on Christmas Day.
The show will now be headlined by a big Universal Championship rematch as Roman Reigns will defend against Kevin Owens inside a Steel Cage. This stipulation comes after Jey Uso interfered several times in their Tables, Ladders, and Chairs clash on Sunday.
.@WWERomanReigns and @FightOwensFight are set to battle in a Steel Cage Match THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown! @HeymanHustle
🎄 📺 Friday, 8/7c @FOXTV https://t.co/IS8qDeY9Ic
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
As previously noted, the holiday show will also see Sami Zayn defend the Intercontinental Championship against Big E.
SmackDown will not air live on Friday, but will instead be pre-taped from the ThunderDome on Tuesday, December 22. Spoilers may leak from the taping with virtual fans in attendance.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #50)
It was another big week in the world of professional wrestling, with WWE pushing towards WWE TLC, while the Wednesday Night Wars continued to rage on with two more entertaining shows. There was a real mixed bag of quality this week though, from the in-ring work to the promos and story development. But which show was the best? Let’s Break It Down!
4. WWE Raw
WWE Raw was a real drag this time, which is never a good thing heading into a PPV. The fact that it brought in the lowest viewership in company history was telling, and sadly, deserved due to the poor quality of the show overall. Right from the start and the hokey segment with The Miz reading a WWE version of the Night Before Christmas, it was clear the show was going to be a poor one.
The work with Lana and Nia Jaz was incredibly sloppy, with their match falling way short of the mark as far as the quality people expect. Plus, writing her off television made no sense with the storyline that they had been working up until that point.
The entire show was just kept in a really comedic manner, with a real lack of stories to engage in. Thankfully, it wasn’t all a disaster. Sheamus continues to impress as he and AJ Styles had a great match, but that’s about as good as things got.
3. AEW Dynamite
Much like WWE Raw, it was quite a lacklustre episode of AEW Dynamite this week, which felt like a run of the mill show without much of note taking place. As ever, the wrestling was entertaining, but there wasn’t any big angle or match that felt like it was must-see.
The major tag team match was, as expected, far too chaotic with too many wrestlers involved to possibly make this match work. The women’s tag team segment felt like it was just done to tick a box, with a lot of it being done during a commercial, with this issue continuing to plague the show overall.
The main event served a purpose in pushing Kenny Omega as a dominant champion, but it certainly did no favors for Joey Janela. Overall, the show was serviceable and enjoyable to watch, but it never quite got out of second gear.
2. WWE SmackDown
The go-home show for WWE TLC did a really good job of delivering on the excitement that was needed. Throughout the night, the work with Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns was tremendous, and it really sold the storyline and match as something people should be desperate to see.
The tag teamwork between The Street Profits and Dolph Ziggler/Robert Roode was enjoyable, as they had a good match. However, it’s time for this storyline to move on now, as it’s something that has been shown enough at this point.
Otis beating Shinsuke Nakamura was something that shocked everyone, and their match wasn’t particularly good either, plus Bayley beating Bianca Belair at this point fell really flat, despite the match being good. However, the Sami Awards segment was really great and felt like
1. WWE NXT
The black and gold brand has been on a roll as of late, and that continued on this episode of the show. Every segment felt important and served a purpose. The work with The Way faction was tremendous throughout the night, with Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell progressing within their gimmicks.
The work with Boa and Xia Li continues to be excellently done, with these segments being incredibly well put together. As well as that, Tyler Rust really shone in his match with Tommaso Ciampa, helping to build a brand new name for the brand.
WWE NXT had two Takeover quality matches on this show, with the main event between Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley being a great one. However, the match between Kyle O’Reilly and Pete Dunne was the real show-stealer, and was the best match of the week, with this hard-hitting, back and forth bout being an unbelievable one.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 106
WWE NXT- 153
AEW Dynamite- 139
WWE SmackDown- 106
WWE
Bruce Prichard Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Madusa Throwing The Women’s Title In The Trash
On his latest Something To Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard spoke about the infamous event where Madusa dropped her title into the trash.
The moment she arrived in WCW and threw her WWE Title into the trash was a major talking point from the Monday Night Wars and Bruce spoke about how the spot was a big blow to the company.
“Sh*t man, it was definitely a blow. F*ck yeah. You’re watching and seeing one of your championship belts on your competitor’s show and your former champion dumping it in a trash can. Yeah that was a blow. It sucked. That hurt, and when you go back and look at monumental moments in the history of the Monday Night Wars, it’s gonna be one of the top five. It’s not No. 1 – I think that No. 1 is probably the first time Razor showing up, Lex showing up, and Hogan’s turn. But when you look at all of that, this was a big move. This was a big move, and it was a slap in the face and it was a kick in the balls because we didn’t see that one coming. We should have but didn’t.”
Bruce also spoke about how Vince McMahon reacted to the entire situation, admitting the WWE Chairman was angrier with himself than anything.
“I don’t know how Vince found out. I think he was more pissed off at himself and just the process or procedure or whatever the hell that wasn’t done with Madusa being out of contract and not getting everything back from her. There are so many things that could’ve been done better, and I think Vince takes all of that personally and puts it on himself. It doesn’t matter where the breakdown came or what the breakdown was, I’m sure he took it very personal and was like, ‘Son of a b*tch. We should’ve been better.’ And we should’ve been better.” (H/T to Rajah.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Kevin Owens Discusses A Potential Future In Commentary
Kevin Owens recently appeared on WWE NXT to fill in as a commentator for the night, and he discussed possibly doing that full-time one day.
KO was filling in the spot for Wade Barrett and did a good job on commentary, which led to him being asked by Sports Illustrated if he would do it again at some point.
Owens admitted that he loves doing commentary, but he admits it is a real skill, and he respects anybody who can do it. However, he did add that he’s willing to step in and do whatever is needed.
“I’ll go whenever they want me. I love doing commentary. I had the chance to do it for one match here and there for many years on Raw or SmackDown, but doing it for two hours is a whole different story. Everyone that does commentary, they have a real skill for it, and I really admire the people that do it. My job was to basically look at the ring and talk about what was happening. But the men and women who do this all the time have so much more on their plate. They need to know when and how to go to break, they need to know what to promote in the next segment, and they have to be perfect in terms of timing, especially on a live show. They’re all so good at it, too. I enjoy doing it. They’re well aware that any time they need a commentator, I am happy to step in and do it. And I’m still a fan at heart, so to just get to sit there and watch the show, and share my thoughts about it, it’s really fun all around.”
Steel Cage Match Announced For Christmas Day SmackDown
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #50)
Bruce Prichard Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Madusa Throwing The Women’s Title In The Trash
Kevin Owens Discusses A Potential Future In Commentary
Shelton Benjamin Dedicates WWE TLC Victory To Shad Gaspard
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution Results: Three Titles On The Line, Kenny Omega Appears!
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/8): Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Tournament Continues!
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
Trending
-
Results15 hours ago
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Superstar & Former Tough Enough Winner Expecting Another Child
-
WWE18 hours ago
Charlotte Flair Becomes Grand Slam Champion In Surprise Return At WWE TLC
-
WWE16 hours ago
Randy Orton Lights The Fiend On Fire To Win First Ever ‘Firefly Inferno’ Match
-
WWE18 hours ago
The Miz Cashes In Money In The Bank Briefcase At WWE TLC
-
WWE1 day ago
AJ Styles Discusses Being The Undertaker’s Final Opponent
-
WWE1 day ago
Final WWE TLC Betting Odds; Who Are The Favorites For The Final PPV Of 2020?
-
WWE1 day ago
Today’s WWE TLC Schedule: Kickoff Show, Greatest Matches, The Bump, New WWE Network Content