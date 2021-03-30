Steel Cage Stipulation Added To WrestleMania 37 Match

Braun Strowman announced on this week’s Raw that he will face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37 in a Steel Cage match.

Shane has been picking on Braun for weeks because of his “lack of brains.” With a collision course set for the biggest show of the year, McMahon declared last week that the Monster Among Men could pick any stipulation he wanted.

A Steel Cage stipulation is supposed to ensure Elias and Jaxson Ryker stay out, while keeping Shane will be trapped in the fight of his life.

Strowman vs. McMahon is slated for WrestleMania Night 1 on Saturday, April 10.

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Match Card

WWE Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny (w/Damian Priest) vs. The Miz (w/John Morrison)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Steel Cage Match

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Match Card

WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (w/Alexa Bliss)

Intercontinental Championship Match

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn