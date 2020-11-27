Stephanie McMahon Discusses WWE’s ThunderDome & The Importance Of Fans

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke on the 2020 Forbes CMO Summit Virtual Series, where she spoke about the WWE ThunderDome in detail.

Stephanie spoke about how WWE has continued operating throughout the pandemic, unlike other sports and she discussed how WWE has learned how important the fans are to the product.

“We continue to produce 7 hours of live programming every week, and produce content for a myriad of channels and platforms. And we never stopped. What we found [through this experience]] is that our fans mean everything. They bring the energy, the excitement, and the spectacle, and without them, the shows are just not the same.”

Stephanie then went on to discuss the WWE ThunderDome set, admitting the company initially wanted fans back into the arenas in the fall, but when that wasn’t possible, the ThunderDome was the plan.