Stephanie McMahon Discusses WWE’s ThunderDome & The Importance Of Fans

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke on the 2020 Forbes CMO Summit Virtual Series, where she spoke about the WWE ThunderDome in detail.
Stephanie spoke about how WWE has continued operating throughout the pandemic, unlike other sports and she discussed how WWE has learned how important the fans are to the product.
“We continue to produce 7 hours of live programming every week, and produce content for a myriad of channels and platforms. And we never stopped. What we found [through this experience]] is that our fans mean everything. They bring the energy, the excitement, and the spectacle, and without them, the shows are just not the same.”
Stephanie then went on to discuss the WWE ThunderDome set, admitting the company initially wanted fans back into the arenas in the fall, but when that wasn’t possible, the ThunderDome was the plan.
“We had hoped to be back in the arenas during the fall but that wasn’t to be,” she revealed. “So, we decided to double down and invest in the ThunderDome. Today, we have 1,000 virtual fans every show and nearly 100,000 fans who have signed up for this experience.”
She continued, “These fans are live, they give us real-time reactions, and we see their faces. We also mix in additional audio, which we found very helpful. We bring that audio into the arena [besides piping in the noise for TV]because the performers need to hear the audience too, and feed off that crowd.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)