Stephanie McMahon On Live Audiences Returning & WWE Developing No-Fan Shows

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Ad Age about how the company is dealing with having no fans in the audience right now and crowds potentially returning.

Stephanie spoke about how WWE is learning lots of things at the moment from which camera angles to use to how the commentary is working at the moment.

“We’ve also had a few key learnings in terms of camera angles. How not to shoot the audience,” McMahon explained. “Our commentators, we used to encourage them to lay out more so you can get more of the natural sound. Now we’re encouraging them to fill that gap. “We’ve experimented with various forms of augmented reality. Typically, in our Performance Center, there are these big actual fans. It doesn’t necessarily look good on TV, so we put in a virtual ceiling which is pretty cool. You can experiment with that and try different things.”

Stephanie spoke about the possibility of fans returning and how the company has had to really rely upon social media to listen to the fans during this period.

“For WWE, we definitely miss our fans,” McMahon said. “For any live event, our fans are apart of our show. They’ve always been our secret sauce, and we miss them dearly, but that doesn’t mean they’re not there [or]they’re not watching. They’re just not live giving us that real-time feedback. “We’ve always leveraged our social media channels to listen to our fans as well, but certainly now that’s heightened from a data and analytics perspective.”

Stephanie also spoke about how things changed at WrestleMania, using the band, Metallica as an example. She noted how the legendary metal band were actually booked to perform live for The Undertaker, and how they still wanted to be part of things even when it all changed.

“Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania this year, they competed in a Boneyard Match which was more akin to The Undertaker’s branding. It was like a 20-minute movie sequence, and it was cut to Metallica because Metallica was going to be a part of WrestleMania. Their music was going to be a part of Undertaker’s entrance. “When everything changed, they said, ‘hey look, we still want to be a part of this if we can. We’re not just backing out.’ We’re very thankful to Metallica for helping score that whole sequence. It was so awesome and so well received. So we tried to emulate those matches to provide something different.”

