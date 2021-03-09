Stephanie McMahon On Which WWE NXT Superstar Has A Big Future

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke about a range of topics including which WWE NXT Superstar she believes has a big future.

The WWE Chief Brand Officer recently spoke with Ayesha Tabassum of Indian Express Indulge to promote International Women’s Day, and she spoke about how the company is pushing women’s wrestling, representing all different women along the way.

“WWE continues with the women’s evolution that started a long time ago but it became a part of the movement in 2015,” she said. “The hashtag #givedivasachance trended worldwide for three days calling for more character development, better storylines, longer matches and more athleticism and we rebranded the diva’s division as women’s division, we also unveiled new championships. Our women who were showcased in the main event at WrestleMania 35 – Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch – broke the entertainment revenue record at the MetLife stadium. “The opportunities in NXT, SmackDown and RAW just shows how we have evolved – the ethnicities and body types – the representation of women of all types is being included.”

Stephanie then went on to discuss how WWE has women from all around the world as she picked one woman she believes has a big future.

“Of course, yes!,” Stephanie responded. “During pre-Covid days we were doing trials all over the world. We are always looking for the best – both men and women. Right now, we have women from 14 different countries and we are really proud about that. We have women from Australia, Canada, Chile, the UK, India, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Moldova, New Zealand, Scotland, Wales and China. “We have Xia Li from China who has a Chinese dynasty-type storyline. She has a fascinating backstory too, her parents didn’t support her to come to the USA to be part of the WWE. We see big things for her in the future. From India we have Kavita Devi, but we are certainly looking for more talent from the country. We will continue to grow the roster with a particular focus on women.”

Stephanie also spoke abut her biggest challenge so far, admitting that WrestleMania 34 provided that for her as she had to train heavily to get prepared.