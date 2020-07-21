Stephanie McMahon Returns To WWE Raw, Clears Up Women’s Title Controversy

The boss is back! Sort of…

Stephanie McMahon made an unannounced appearance on Monday Night Raw this evening, issuing a ruling on the current controversy surrounding the Raw Women’s Championship.

Asuka defended the title on Sunday night at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, taking on the other “Boss”, Sasha Banks. The two took each other to the absolute limit in a tremendous back-and-forth contest, right up to to the point where Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley got involved.

The “Empress” wound up accidentally blinding the referee with green poison mist, allowing Bayley and Banks to attack the champ with their tag team title belts. Bayley then put on the referee’s shirt and made the three-count herself for her best friend.

McMahon stated that clearly Banks did not legitimately win the title match at Extreme Rules, but technically, neither did Asuka. The two will face off next week on Monday Night Raw in a big rematch, with one big twist. The title can change hands by means of pinfall, submission, disqualification, count-out or if ANYONE should interfere.