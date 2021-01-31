Stephanie McMahon Reveals WWE Has Plans To Return To One-Night WrestleMania’s

It appears that fans shouldn’t get used to two-night WWE WrestleMania’s just yet, according to Stephanie McMahon.

WWE made history in 2020 by having the first-ever two-night WWE WrestleMania event, with the company spreading the show out over the course of two nights. Of course, this was something that happened due to COVID-19, with the show happening inside the WWE Performance Center with no fans.

WWE recently revealed the next three WWE WrestleMania locations, and it has already been confirmed that WWE WrestleMania 37 will once again be a two-night event this year. WWE plans to have a limited number of fans at the shows, which will spread across two nights at Raymond James Stadium.

But when speaking with TV Insider, Stephanie McMahon revealed that WWE is planning to return the show to just one night in the future.