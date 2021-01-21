Stephanie McMahon Reveals WWE Is Planning To Bring Fans Back For WWE WrestleMania 37

Stephanie McMahon has provided more details about the two-night WWE WrestleMania 37 event and WWE’s plans to bring fans back.

It was confirmed recently that WWE WrestleMania 37 will be a two-night event once again this year, taking place on April 10/11, and it will be taking place at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida.

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with TMZ about the show and admitted that they are hoping to learn from the NFL in terms of health and safety, as she revealed that WWE is planning on bringing fans back for the shows, in person.

“Working with the local organizing committee, all of the health officials, health and safety is first and foremost, of course,” Stephanie says. “For our fans, for our performers, for the employees, for the staff working the building, there’s a lot of different logistics that need to determined, but hopefully, it’ll all work out, and this will be the first WWE event where we actually bring the WWE Universe back together in person, and I cannot wait.”

In other WrestleMania-related news, in a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, he revealed the current plan is for both nights to follow the structure of last year, with each night being a three-hour show, ending at 10 PM.