Arrow star and bonafide Bullet Club member Stephen Amell was a guest panel member at this weekend’s Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in San Jose, and conversation eventually turned to his relationship with the professional wrestling world.

Amell, who has appeared on WWE television on several occasions and even competed at WWE SummerSlam, is a long-time friend of Ring of Honor World Champion Cody Rhodes. The “American Nightmare” has a reoccurring role on Arrow as villain Derek Sampson, a former crime boss that trafficked a drug called “stardust” – yes, seriously. But Amell told the San Jose crowd that if he were to make a return in a future episode, he really wants to bring the entire Bullet Club faction along for the ride.

“I’m trying to get those guys to come out to one of these shows, as a group. Those guys are great. Matt and Nick [Jackson], Cody and Kenny [Omega] being the main guys that I’ve been able to hang out with. I appreciate anyone who does something in an entrepreneurial spirit, and those guys, they’ve really taken it their own way.”

“If Sampson was every going to come back on the show, it would only make sense that he would be surrounded by his group of Bullet Club friends.”

So what do you think? Do you want to see the Biz Cliz appear on future episodes of Arrow? What would their respective super powers be? Sound off in the comments section down below!