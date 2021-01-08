WWE
Steve Austin Admits He “Didn’t Really Like Royal Rumbles”
Despite the fact that he won three of them, Steve Austin has revealed that he didn’t actually like working Royal Rumble matches.
Speaking with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, the WWE Hall Of Famer admits that the annual Rumble matches weren’t ones that he enjoyed as he recalled a story where he ended up being eliminated faster than he should have been.
“I’ll share this with you. I won three Royal Rumbles, but I didn’t really like Royal Rumbles, because there’s so much going on. So many things that can’t go wrong because everything’s gotta work out. You know what I’m speaking of, without just spelling it out. I’ll never forget in San Diego at my first Royal Rumble. I was supposed to be the fourth guy left in the ring and Rikishi, or somebody, gave me a clothesline and the ropes were so baby oiled up from everybody wearing baby oil, I slipped. There was a bunch of guys in the ring and I went out way early. I hit the ground, and I’m still pretty new in the company at this time, Ryan, but they’re gonna try to keep me in the Rumble, so they’re giving me a little bit of a push and I blew it!.”(H/T FOX Sports)
Even though Austin didn’t enjoy participating in them, he was very successful in this match type. Austin won the Rumble in 1997, 1998, and 2001, which is currently the record for the most Rumble victories. Out of the current active roster, Randy Orton has the chance to draw level with Austin if he can win the match this year, as he is a two-time winner.
Timothy Thatcher’s ‘Injury’ Is Reportedly Only For Storyline
Earlier this week WWE claimed that Timothy Thatcher has suffered an injury, but thankfully that is reportedly only a storyline injury.
Thatcher was originally scheduled to compete at WWE NXT’s New Years Evil earlier this week in a Fight Pit match against his current rival, Tommaso Ciampa. However, WWE pulled the match from the show, claiming that Thatcher is currently injured.
However, according to a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, that injury is only being done for storyline purposes, and Thatcher is actually perfectly fine. WWE simply wanted to move the Fight Pit match to a different time, and the match is scheduled to happen
The two men have been feuding for several months now, with Ciampa stepping up to Thatcher’s bullying tactics. The two men did go one on one at WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames where Ciampa picked up the win in a very physical battle.
Bayley Names Her Dream Opponent Of Any Era
In a clip to promote her upcoming appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, Bayley revealed her dream opponent of any era.
Steve Austin gave Bayley 30 seconds to answer some quick-fire questions which he rattled off at her, and the Grand Slam Champion had to quickly fire back.
Within the quick segment Bayley covers her dream vacation destination (Jamaica), her favorite WWE NXT match (against Sasha at Takeover), and her dream opponent of any era (Lita), amongst other topics.
Finn Balor Claims Wrestling Brock Lesnar Is “Life Or Death”
The current WWE NXT Champion, Finn Balor recently reflected on working against Brock Lesnar, and how serious it is inside the ring with him.
Balor competed against the Beast at the WWE Royal Rumble back in 2019 for the Universal Championship, with the two men having a very entertaining match against each other. In the end, it was the Beast who walked away victorious, but Balor certainly pushed him to his limits.
When reflecting on the match during an interview with SportsKeeda.com, Balor admitted that when you get in the ring with Lesnar, things get very serious.
“That was a great night. Obviously Brock’s reputation proceeds himself. It’s very rare that you get feeling that he brings into the arena. The one thing I remember is that, you know, I’ve done my entrance, his music hits, he gets in the ring and it’s not an act and it’s not playtime. It’s very, very serious and it’s life or death.
And it’s a moment where you feel completely lost in what’s happening around you. You’re not acting, you’re not pretending, you’re not performing, you’re living in this moment. And you’re living in Brock Lesnar’s a world. It was that it was a very, very rare moment where you’re fully absorbed in what’s happening in the ring.”
Balor most recently competed at WWE NXT New Years Evil where he successfully defended his WWE NXT Championship in a very physical match against Kyle O’Reilly.
