Steve Austin Confirms That He Will Not Be Part Of WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin has confirmed that he is not going to be part of WWE WrestleMania 37.

Austin is quite often around during WWE WrestleMania weekend and has made plenty of surprise appearances over the years for promos or in-ring segments. However, that won’t be the case this year as he confirmed to WrestlingInc.com that he’s not been contacted.

“They didn’t reach out to me this year,” Austin revealed. “I think they got their hands full with what they’re doing. I think it only makes sense for me to come back maybe in Texas or LA. It’d be great to go back to Dallas. So we’ll see what happens there, but I’m fine sitting at the house watching this one.”

Austin went on to say he has a lot going on at the moment trying to move out of LA, therefore he’s fine not being there, but did insist he will be watching.