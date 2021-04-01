Steve Austin Discusses If He Will Bring His Podcast Back

WWE Hall Of Famer, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin recently spoke about whether or not his popular podcast will be making a return at some stage.

The Steve Austin Show was a popular podcast that saw Austin give his opinions and thoughts on the current product, while also interviewing different talents along the way.

But when speaking with WrestlingInc.com, Austin admitted things got a little too much once he started to do the Broken Skull Sessions interviews as well.

“I’m really enjoying the Broken Skull Sessions, mainly because I’m doing maybe one a month,” said Austin. “We tape them whenever; if a window of opportunity lands up, we get a guest that we’re looking for. The weekly podcast started getting a little bit in the way and became overbearing, so I just opted out.”

Austin did admit that he prefers the WWE Network show as he enjoys working with a full team around him.