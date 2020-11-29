Connect with us

WWE

Steve Austin Discusses What It’s Like Working With Mike Tyson

Published

3 hours ago

on

Steve Austin gave his thoughts on working with Mike Tyson on social media recently ahead of his return to the boxing world.

Mike Tyson was back in the ring yesterday for an exhibition match, which ended in a draw. But on social media, Steve Austin made it clear that working with Tyson was a great experience.

The two men were involved in one of the biggest storylines in wrestling history, with their pull-apart brawl on Monday Night Raw being a huge moment.

WWE

Sami Zayn Gives Major Praise To Daniel Bryan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

Sami Zayn battled Daniel Bryan on WWE SmackDown this week and after the show, the Intercontinental Champion praised him on Twitter.

Despite Sami playing a heel on television at the moment, he took to Twitter to show his real thoughts about Daniel Bryan as he praised him as the best in-ring performer of his generation.

“As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get in the ring with Daniel Bryan,” Zayn said. “You never know if or when it might happen again. He is, in my opinion, the best in ring performer of our generation. Still it should be noted, I won the match.”

WWE

The Undertaker Reveals Which Matches New Wrestling Fans Should Watch

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

The Undertaker recently gave his thoughts on which matches brand new wrestling fans should watch to get an idea of the business.

The Deadman recently appeared on the popular YouTube show, Hot Ones, where he was asked how he would introduce fans into the wrestling world.

The Undertaker picked a variety of matches from old-school classics, to one as recent as this year in the COVID-19 era of wrestling as his five options that people should watch.

“I would go with Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat, any match between Ric Flair and Harley Race. Little bit of an ego-maniac here but I would put Undertaker / Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 25.

Modern day, the recent match between Edge and Randy Orton. Those are four that kind of encapsulates what we do, at its highest level.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)

WWE

Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36

Published

4 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

ruby riott

Bayley recently revealed that she was in talks to potentially have Hayley Williams of Paramore play for her at WrestleMania 36.

Obviously, WrestleMania is normally filled with live performances and big artists in the music industry appearing is something that is expected from the event. However, due to COVID-19, this year didn’t see that take place, and one name that was in talks to play was Paramore lead singer, Hayley Williams.

Bayley has made it clear in the past that she really wants to do something with the singer, and she was discussing that for WrestleMania, as she revealed during her appearance on the Table Talk podcast.

“To be honest, I have mentioned it to the WWE music producer and we talked about it for last year but this was like in the beginning — or no, I guess it would’ve been this year. The beginning of this year,” Bayley said. “So before the pandemic, before we knew that WrestleMania was gonna be in front of nobody and we were actually trying to figure out how to get that going and how to make it work. Like we were having phone calls about it, and then all this happened and we couldn’t do it. So, we’ll see. I’m never gonna stop trying because that’s a dream moment for me and a dream WrestleMania moment for me so Hayley Williams, let’s do it, come on.” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions.)

