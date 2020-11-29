Steve Austin Discusses What It’s Like Working With Mike Tyson

Sami Zayn battled Daniel Bryan on WWE SmackDown this week and after the show, the Intercontinental Champion praised him on Twitter.

Despite Sami playing a heel on television at the moment, he took to Twitter to show his real thoughts about Daniel Bryan as he praised him as the best in-ring performer of his generation.

“As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get in the ring with Daniel Bryan,” Zayn said. “You never know if or when it might happen again. He is, in my opinion, the best in ring performer of our generation. Still it should be noted, I won the match.”