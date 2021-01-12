Steve Austin Gives His Thoughts On The Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman Partnership

Steve Austin recently spoke about a range of topics with Sports Illustrated, including the partnership between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

The two men have been working together for several months now, and the partnership has proven to be an incredible success, and Austin admitted that it is a great package.

“That’s such a great package. They complement each other so well,” Austin said. “Roman can work his ass off. He’s always been very solid in the ring, but now there’s this bond and this chemistry between Roman and Paul. “That’s what Paul Heyman does. He makes anybody he’s with that much better. It happened for me, too. If you want to suspend your disbelief, you can’t but help believe he’s Roman’s rock of knowledge. The presentation, the package and the chemistry between these two looks and sounds like money.”

The WWE Hall Of Famer also spoke about his upcoming season of “Straight Up Steve Austin,” with one episode set to feature Charlotte Flair, which Austin believes will show her in a new light.