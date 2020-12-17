Steve Austin Grades Pat McAfee’s Work In WWE NXT As “A Solid A”

It appears that it isn’t just the WWE Universe have been impressed with Pat McAfee’s work, as Steve Austin has praised the former NFL star.

McAfee has proven to be a natural in the wrestling business since he started working with WWE, and most recently competed inside WarGames where his group were defeated by Undisputed Era.

However, despite the loss, he clearly gained the respect of WWE Hall Of Famer, Steve Austin, who told ESPN he’s doing a really good job.

“He puts it all on the line and is going for it. His verbal skills, he’s slaying everybody. He’s not afraid to go out there and put it on the line. You wouldn’t expect that from a guy who goes out there and kicks a football. Pat McAfee is badass and is doing a really good job. I give him a solid A.”(H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcript)

Austin isn’t the only legendary wrestler to praise him either, as CM Punk has also gone on record to point out how impressed he’s been with McAfee.