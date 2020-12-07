Steve Austin Pays Tribute To Pat Patterson: “He Always Had A Smile On His Face”

WWE Hall Of Famer, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin recently spoke in-depth about Pat Patterson following his recent passing, paying tribute to him.

There has been a huge outpouring of love and respect for Patterson since his death, with the wrestling world mourning one of the all-time greats of the industry. Steve Austin has now added his name to that list, speaking to WWE’s YouTube channel about Pat.

“When I first came into WWE many years ago, I heard Pat Patterson was this great wrestling mind, one of the funniest guys I’ve ever met, and he always had a smile on his face and he liked to have a couple of cocktails as well,” Austin began. “Pat’s one of the best dudes in the history of the business, and he’s a guy whose contributions to the business are incredible, first and foremost as a performer in the ring in the first Intercontinental Champion. A lot of people know him for being one of Vince McMahon’s stooges, along with Gerry Brisco and those guys were so entertaining together, along with the fact that he invented basically the original format for the Royal Rumble.”

He continued, “His biggest contribution to the business, along with a great body of work, was all of the knowledge that he passed to all of the superstars who came through those doors. So instrumental and my career and The Rock’s career but really, in every WWE superstar who came through those doors, he would bestow knowledge, and learnings, and psychology, and ways to take things further and further and farther away to push the envelope as far as creativity. I’m gonna miss him. I’ll say this. Pat Patterson is gone, but will always be remembered, and that dude lived one of the craziest, most interesting, amazing lives anybody has ever lived. Bottom line.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)