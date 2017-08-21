Steve Austin Reacts To SummerSlam Main Event, Sasha Banks On Breaking Her Curse

– WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin took to Twitter and offered his positive thoughts on tonight’s WWE SummerSlam main event, check out the tweet below:

Damn what a main event!! Awesome match. Great ride. Hard work. #summerslam @WWE — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 21, 2017

– Moments after reclaiming the Raw Women’s Title, new champion Sasha Banks reflects on keeping her promises to Bayley and Alexa Bliss, as well as her first bright spot in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. She’s happy to finally break her curse of never winning a title match at a pay-per-view and end her losing streak at the Barclays Center. Sasha says Bayley should of been getting the shot tonight but she says she did it for both of them.