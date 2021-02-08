Steve Austin Reflects On His Final Match & What The Rock Said To Him

Steve Austin appeared on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump where he reflected on the final match of his in-ring career.

Steve Austin chose to retire after his WWE WrestleMania XIX clash with The Rock, in a match that saw the People’s Champion come out on top, defeating the Texas Rattlesnake. However, when it comes to the match itself, Austin admits that it could have been better.

“Nobody really knew this was going to be my last match; The Rock knew, and a couple of guys in management knew. I was going to go ride off into the sunset. I defeated The Rock two times prior at WrestleMania, and at WrestleMania 17, we rocked the house… I thought the match was good, but it could have been better.

Austin then spoke about what The Rock said to him at the end of the match, which summed up the bond that the two men have.