Steve Austin Reveals How Chris Jericho Interview Came To Be, Vince McMahon’s Reaction

The internet is still buzzing about All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho being announced for the next episode of WWE’s Broken Skull Sessions.

The veteran wrestling legend will be sitting down with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for a must-see interview following night two of WrestleMania on April 11, and the “Texas Rattlesnake” has provided more details on how it all came together to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

Austin spoke to Jericho after his Broken Skull Sessions interview with The Undertaker aired, and Vince McMahon gave the green light to the idea of having Y2J on the show.

“I texted Vince and said we had this badass idea about Jericho coming on the show. Vince goes, ‘It’s cool. Go ahead.’ But me and Vince don’t always do well with phones and texts and all that, so I texted one more time, ‘Are you sure it’s OK to have Chris Jericho on the show?’ Vince gave me the thumbs up, and Chris came out to do the show.”

SI has confirmed that AEW President Tony Khan also approved of Jericho appearing on the WWE Network interview series, putting his money where his mouth is when claiming the “Forbidden Door” is open to everyone.