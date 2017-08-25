Steve Austin On If Roman Reigns Would’ve Been Successful In The Attitude Era

Former WWE Champion “Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently did an interview with Jimmy Traina on the Off The Board podcast, where he talked about several things, including whether or not Roman Reigns would’ve been successful during the Attitude Era.

According to Austin, Reigns would’ve been “lights out” in the Attitude Era:

“You put that guy in that line up during the Attitude Era, with that roster of Hall of Famers, guys that have yet to be in the Hall of Fame, holy smokes, I think the guy could’ve been lights out because the competition was so hot, heavy, and fierce. It was sink or swim. You got a bunch of guys out there with knives and you get in the way and they will cut you, so, I think he would’ve thrived in the Attitude Era and right now, just with his looks, his size, his physicality, he’s gonna be just fine and he’s gonna be a big star.”

You can check out Austin’s entire appearance on Off The Board with Jimmy Traina below: