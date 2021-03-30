Wrestling News
Steve Austin Says Randy Orton Was One Of His “Most Fun Interviews”
WWE Hall Of Famer, Steve Austin recently reflected on his Broken Skull Sessions interview with Randy Orton, claiming it was fun to do.
Austin has interviewed plenty of top-tier talents on the WWE Network series, from Kane to Goldberg, but he admitted when speaking with Bleacher Report that his conversation with Orton was one of the most fun, even though he barely knew him.
“I barely knew Randy because I was about to leave when he came in, and he referenced that at the beginning of the interview. Just the fact that he was willing to do the show because Randy doesn’t do a whole lot of interviews, and I think his promos are absolutely incredible right now. He’s always been this great worker, and after all these years, I think we’re seeing the best Randy Orton we’ve ever seen.
“Just the fact that he was so open, honest, and candid because he didn’t have to be, he shared a lot of stuff with me that I don’t know if he shared with a whole lot of people. You sit across from that table from that guy, you realize how charismatic and well-spoken and thoughtful he is. So, that was one of my most fun interviews I’ve ever done just because of how good he was and just to see how electric he really is when you’re sitting there face to face with the guy.”
William Shatner To Join Celebrity Wing Of WWE Hall Of Fame
WWE announced on Tuesday that William Shatner is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 as part of the celebrity wing.
The former Captain Kirk made his first WWE appearance in 1995 in a “King’s Court” segment with Jerry Lawler. He was then involved ringside during a Bret Hart vs. Jeff Jarrett match on Raw the following week.
William Shatner inducted “The King” into the Hall of Fame in 2007, and then guest-hosted Raw in 2010. Most recently, he was the narrator for “WWE Breaking Ground” in 2015.
This year’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will feature the 2020 and 2021 classes, and will stream exclusively on Peacock on Tuesday, April 6.
The 2020 class is comprised of JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman).
Confirmed for the 2021 class so far are Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, The Great Khali, and Rob Van Dam.
BREAKING: WWE NXT Officially Moving To Tuesday Nights Following WrestleMania 37
After weeks of speculation, it has now been officially confirmed that WWE NXT will be moving to Tuesday nights following WrestleMania weekend.
That’s right folks, the Wednesday night wars are officially over. It has been widely reported that WWE NXT was set to move to Tuesdays, and now the company has announced it, with the black and gold brand moving to Tuesdays on April 13th.
The show will remain on the USA Network, and BT Sport (for UK viewers), and is part of a new extension with WWE’s deal with USA Network. The show will be remaining two hours with no changes set to take place to the show itself outside of the day.
WWE released the following statement:
“We are incredibly proud of our three-decade partnership with WWE and in extending USA’s NXT deal, we are further establishing our portfolio as an unrivaled home for quality WWE content,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal. “By transitioning NXT to a Tuesday timeslot where WWE has performed well in the past, we are giving our passionate fanbase more of what they love with back-to-back nights of exhilarating, live programming.”
“We are thrilled to continue WWE and NBCUniversal’s longstanding partnership with the extension of NXT on USA Network,” said Paul Triple H Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development. “The move to Tuesdays provides a new opportunity for us to grow the NXT brand and enables our partner, USA Network, to continue to build its strong portfolio of sports and entertainment programming.”
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced it was moving to Thursday nights, which means the two will not be competing. This move is also likely to help both WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite as the two shows will no longer be competing for an audience.
Asuka Reveals She Recently Underwent Dental Surgery
Asuka was a guest on WWE Raw Talk this week and during her appearance, she confirmed she’s recently undergone dental surgery.
Fans will remember that Asuka was out of action recently following a match with Shayna Baszler. During the match, Asuka was kicked in the face, which resulted in her losing a tooth.
On WWE Raw Talk, she revealed that she got surgery three days ago to deal with it, stating that she’s wearing temporary teeth at the moment ad that is why the table hitting her in the face hurt so much on WWE Raw this week during the contract signing.
Asuka will be defending her WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley on night two of WWE WrestleMania 37 next week.
