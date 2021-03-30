Steve Austin Says Randy Orton Was One Of His “Most Fun Interviews”

WWE announced on Tuesday that William Shatner is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 as part of the celebrity wing.

The former Captain Kirk made his first WWE appearance in 1995 in a “King’s Court” segment with Jerry Lawler. He was then involved ringside during a Bret Hart vs. Jeff Jarrett match on Raw the following week.

William Shatner inducted “The King” into the Hall of Fame in 2007, and then guest-hosted Raw in 2010. Most recently, he was the narrator for “WWE Breaking Ground” in 2015.

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will feature the 2020 and 2021 classes, and will stream exclusively on Peacock on Tuesday, April 6.

The 2020 class is comprised of JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman).

Confirmed for the 2021 class so far are Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, The Great Khali, and Rob Van Dam.