Welcome back to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode, we’re joined by Dan Ryno of the Ryno Wrestling Review to discuss SEVERAL hot topics from the last week, including:
- Dark Side of The Ring Documentary for Chris Benoit and asking if it changed how you felt about The Canadian Crippler
- Who Benefits Most and who suffers the most from WrestleMania going to two nights?
- Now that Roman Reigns is out of WrestleMania, who replaces him against Goldberg for the Universal Championship?
