STF Underground Ep. 57 – (Mostly) Non-Spoiler WrestleMania Predictions, Who Should Open & Close Each Night?

Welcome back everyone to another episode of STF Underground! In this episode, we have dougEwrestling, Fox Narayan, & Mr. Main Event himself here to talk all things WrestleMania!

Topics Covered:

  • Who Opens Night 1?
  • Who Main Events Each Night?
  • Does This WrestleMania Have More Throwaway Matches Than Any Other?
  • Is This Still Drew McIntyre’s Night?
  • What Happens To The Raw After WrestleMania?
  • PLUS Complete WrestleMania Predictions!!

