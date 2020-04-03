Welcome back everyone to another episode of STF Underground! In this episode, we have dougEwrestling, Fox Narayan, & Mr. Main Event himself here to talk all things WrestleMania!
Topics Covered:
- Who Opens Night 1?
- Who Main Events Each Night?
- Does This WrestleMania Have More Throwaway Matches Than Any Other?
- Is This Still Drew McIntyre’s Night?
- What Happens To The Raw After WrestleMania?
- PLUS Complete WrestleMania Predictions!!
