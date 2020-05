Welcome back to another episode of STF Underground! In this episode the guys talk about the Triple H 25 Year Anniversary and ask what Triple H’s Long Term Legacy will be.

Also, NXT has had a bunch of stars made, but which of those stars would be considered a success and which would be epic fails?

Plus, with people at home watching TV, how are wrestling rating continuing to drop?

