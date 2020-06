Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode we discuss:

WWE TakeOver: In Your House

Where Does Charlotte Go From Here?

WWE Backlash Predictions

Should Edge vs. Orton Be Considered The “Greatest Match of All Time” if it’s taped?

AEW Dynamite Review

& more!

