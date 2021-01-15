AEW
STF Underground Ep. 89 – Hard To Kill Predictions, AEW 2020 Awards Picks, The Difference Between Goldberg & Sting’s Returns
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground! In this episode, we discuss:
- Could The Undisputed Era Be RAW Bound?
- MSK’s Debut
- The AEW Awards 2020
- The Inner Circle’s Fall From Grace
- Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Predictions
- & Much More!
1/13 AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Info; Impeachment News Dominates Cable
Numbers are in for the Wednesday Night Wars.
AEW Dynamite on January 13 was watched by 762,000 viewers, up 15% from week one of New Year’s Smash. The show drew a 0.30 rating in the target 18-49 demographic, up from 0.25 last week, which was Dynamite’s lowest rating since June 2020.
WWE NXT was watched by 551,000 viewers, down 14% from the NXT New Year’s Evil special. The show drew a 0.14 rating in the target demo, down from 0.16 last week.
There is really no interpreting this week’s key numbers, as mainstream news coverage of President Donald Trump’s second impeachment dominated the evening. CNN and MSNBC took all of the top 15 spots on cable Wednesday night. AEW Dynamite fell all the way to #31 and WWE NXT was #70.
Serena Deeb Reveals She’d Love To Take On A Player-Coach Role For AEW
The current NWA Women’s Champion, Serena Deeb has revealed she is interested in possibly becoming a player-coach for AEW.
Deeb has been a big part of AEW’s product lately, putting on some great matches in the ring. But when speaking to Wrestling Steel Chair, Deeb made it clear she’d be interested in extending her role to include some coaching, which she has a history of doing with WWE.
“Absolutely, that has been discussed, and it’s something that I feel great about,” replied Deeb when asked if she had discussed coaching in AEW with Tony Khan. “I love coaching, and I love helping. I’ve always thought, even in my time coaching at WWE, before this, it would be really cool and really powerful to take on a player-coach role where I’m able to wrestle and get in the ring, do that part of it while also helping out a little bit more behind the scenes and kind of helping scout for women that are out there that might not have been seen yet. I think taking on that role especially when independent shows start running again, pending the whole COVID situation. I’m hoping that I can step into a little bit more of that player-coach role, and I can continue contributing in that way. To touch on your point, that is something that I’m really interested in doing, and I think the feeling is mutual from AEW. The women’s division is in a really amazing growth period right now, where the women are stepping up, and there are more women coming in, and there are hungry women who are working really hard to improve. I would love for my matches and my ring work to just help accelerate that process.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)
Deeb was in action on AEW Dynamite this week where she successfully defended her NWA Women’s Championship in an impressive encounter with Tay Conti.
Sting Makes The Save! Darby Allin Retains TNT TItle Against Brian Cage
Darby Allin retained the TNT Championship against “The Machine” Brain Cage this Wednesday night in the main event of AEW Dynamite, but he definitely didn’t do it alone.
Allin took an absolute beating in his bout with the super-heavyweight former world champion. At one point Cage literally scooped him up over his head and hurled him out of the ring crashing through multiple barricades and tables. By the end of the match, his signature face paint was nearly covered in his blood.
Despite the obvious size disadvantage, it looked like Allin was making a comeback at the end, kicking out of everything “The Machine” threw at him. He delivered a Coffin Drop on top of the steel ring steps and somehow got the big man around for a Code Red – and that’s when Team Taz rushed the ring.
Allin managed to fight off Taz’s son hook, before being crotched on the top rope by Ricky Starks. After all the lights in Daily’s Place suddenly went out, “The Icon” Sting appeared directly behind Starks, blasting him multiple times with that age old black baseball bat. Allin then delivered a crucifix from the top rope, pinning Cage to retain the title.
