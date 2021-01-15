The current NWA Women’s Champion, Serena Deeb has revealed she is interested in possibly becoming a player-coach for AEW.

Deeb has been a big part of AEW’s product lately, putting on some great matches in the ring. But when speaking to Wrestling Steel Chair, Deeb made it clear she’d be interested in extending her role to include some coaching, which she has a history of doing with WWE.

“Absolutely, that has been discussed, and it’s something that I feel great about,” replied Deeb when asked if she had discussed coaching in AEW with Tony Khan. “I love coaching, and I love helping. I’ve always thought, even in my time coaching at WWE, before this, it would be really cool and really powerful to take on a player-coach role where I’m able to wrestle and get in the ring, do that part of it while also helping out a little bit more behind the scenes and kind of helping scout for women that are out there that might not have been seen yet. I think taking on that role especially when independent shows start running again, pending the whole COVID situation. I’m hoping that I can step into a little bit more of that player-coach role, and I can continue contributing in that way. To touch on your point, that is something that I’m really interested in doing, and I think the feeling is mutual from AEW. The women’s division is in a really amazing growth period right now, where the women are stepping up, and there are more women coming in, and there are hungry women who are working really hard to improve. I would love for my matches and my ring work to just help accelerate that process.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Deeb was in action on AEW Dynamite this week where she successfully defended her NWA Women’s Championship in an impressive encounter with Tay Conti.