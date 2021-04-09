Connect with us

AEW

STF Underground Episode 100! WrestleMania Prediction Round Table, Guest Cameos From Sammy Guevara, Joaquin Wilde, & More!

Published

7 mins ago

on

STF Underground

Welcome to EPISODE 100 of STF Underground!

In this episode we celebrate 100 episodes strong with a WrestleMania round table. This episode features guest cameos from previous guests such as Sammy Guevara, Joaquin Wilde, & more! PLUS, a surprise run in that you won’t want to miss!


AEW

Tony Khan Discusses Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions Appearance

Published

18 hours ago

on

Apr 8, 2021

By

Tony Khan

AEW President has given his thoughts on Chris Jericho’s upcoming WWE appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.

The wrestling world was shocked last week when it was revealed that the AEW star will be Steve Austin’s next guest on the Broken Skull Sessions interview show, marking a first-ever WWE and AEW crossover.


Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this week, where he gave his thoughts on allowing Jericho to appear on Peacock under the WWE umbrella.

“What happened was, I had never even considered this would be a possibility. When I heard from Chris that this was something that they wanted to do, I had to think about it for a minute. He and Steve had talked and Steve had asked Chris if he had an interest in doing [the show]. When Chris brought it up to me, at first I was taken aback because Chris doing something with Peacock, WWE’s partner is obviously going to give me pause. When he said it was Steve hosting, I didn’t have to think very hard. I feel Steve [is independent] even though he works with WWE and that’s a company we compete with. I trust Steve immensely and I trust Chris. They’re both friends of mine and I feel it’s going to be a good show. Chris told me I’m going to like it. It’s a good chance to promote AEW to different fans and Steve being the host had a lot to do with it. I’m not sure how it’s going to work out, but I’m excited about it and anytime Steve is involved, I think it’s great,” said Khan. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

Chris Jericho’s episode of the show will air directly after WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two this weekend.

AEW

Mike Tyson & Chris Jericho Squash Their Beef, Inner Circle ‘Back In Black’ For Major Babyface Turn

Published

1 day ago

on

Apr 7, 2021

By

Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson have buried the hatchet!

The “Baddest Man on the Planet” came to the aid of a battered Jericho this evening on AEW Dynamite, saving him from a five-on-one beatdown at the hands of The Pinnacle.


Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s new faction locked The Inner Circle in their dressing room backstage before dragging Jericho out to the ring and dropping him on his head with a spike piledriver.

Earlier in the night, The Inner Circle made a full babyface turn when Jericho ranted about MJF (aka “My Jerkoff Friend”) and his new friends. In an instantly classic Y2J promo he called Tully Blanchard a “third rate” Horseman, claimed that fans didn’t know FTR’s new names, and mocked Shawn Spears’ ridiculous haircut.

Tyson was advertised for this week’s AEW Dynamite ahead of time, but nobody expected “Iron Mike” to squad up with Jericho. The last time we saw him in an AEW ring he was brawling with the entire Inner Circle, so their reconciliation here was a bit of a surprise.

As previously reported, The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will go to war in the first ever Blood & Guts match on the April 5 edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW

First Ever Blood & Guts Match Announced For 5/5 AEW Dynamite

Published

1 day ago

on

Apr 7, 2021

By

Blood & Guts Match

We are finally going to see a Blood & Guts match in AEW.

It was officially announced tonight on a wild episode of AEW Dynamite that Chris Jericho will lead The Inner Circle into battle against Maxwell Jacob Friedman and The Pinnacle on May 5. The two factions will compete in All Elite Wrestling’s first ever Blood & Guts match.


The Pinnacle was created after MJF and Wardlow seceded from The Inner Circle last month, aligning themselves instead with Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Shawn Spears and the legendary Tully Blanchard. This led to a bloody brawl between the two factions last week on Dynamite.

Blood & Guts is All Elite Wrestling’s version of a classic WarGames match. Unlike the modern WWE NXT version, the extra large steel cage will have a roof and once each competitor has entered the match, victory can only be obtained by submission.

The original Blood & Guts match was supposed to take place on a special episode of AEW Dynamite on March 25, 2020 with The Inner Circle battling The Elite and Broken Matt Hardy. It was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

