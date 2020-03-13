ProWrestling.com
STF Underground

STF Underground Episode 54 – How Will Coronavirus Affect Pro Wrestling, Dissecting The Edge’s Segment From Raw, Which Women’s Mania Match Is Most Interesting?

0
By onAEW, Indie, STF Underground, WWE, XFL

Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode, we discuss the implications that Coronavirus might have on the wrestling world and future wrestling events. PLUS, we take a deep dive at how RAW’s segment with Edge and Randy Orton might have derailed their momentum. And Mr. Main Event takes a look at which match is more interesting: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley or Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler?

FOLLOW US

Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/Instagram: @STFUnderground

Read More
WWE "Remains Committed" To WrestleMania 36 Despite Coronavirus Scare; Contingency Plans In Place