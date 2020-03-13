Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode, we discuss the implications that Coronavirus might have on the wrestling world and future wrestling events. PLUS, we take a deep dive at how RAW’s segment with Edge and Randy Orton might have derailed their momentum. And Mr. Main Event takes a look at which match is more interesting: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley or Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler?

