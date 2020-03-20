ProWrestling.com
STF Underground Episode 55 – Should WWE Continue Performing Without An Audience? How Did AEW Get It Right? WrestleMania’s Two Night Announcement

Welcome once again to another Episode of STF Underground!

In this episode, we analyze all of the shows that had no audience and ask if WWE should continue wrestling at the Performance Center without the WWE Universe?

Plus, AEW Dynamite was critically acclaimed this week…how did they get it right with no audience?

Also, WWE announced this week that WrestleMania would be taking place at the WWE Performance Center and that it would be TWO nights. Is this good for the audience?

