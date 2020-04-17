Welcome to another episode of STF Underground! In this episode, the guys take a look at all the releases that happened this week from the WWE and ask the question of who might be AEW bound? Plus, Ronda Rousey made some controversial comments this week, and we take a look at the reactions around the wrestling business.

Plus, stick around for an EXCLUSIVE interview with AAW’s Mike Petkovich that is NO HOLD BARRED. We talk about the Michael Elgin incident, what happened with FATU, who is the most influential to come out of AAW to the WWE/AEW & much, much more!

FOLLOW US

Facebook: STF Underground Podcast

Twitter/Instagram: @STFUnderground

Email Us: [email protected]