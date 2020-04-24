Welcome back once again to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode, we talk about Being The Elite 200 and the match between Matt and Nick Jackson. We also ask where BTE goes from here?

Also, is Seth Rollins the best first contender for Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship? Also, out of Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Adam Cole, & Jon Moxley…which one of these champions should be the first to lose their world championship?

