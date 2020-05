Welcome back once again to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode, we discuss Double or Nothing and the good, the bad, and the ugly from AEW’s show. Plus, did AEW Dynamite live up to following it up?

On the WWE end, why is Bobby Lashley quite possibly the perfect contender for Drew McIntyre right now? Plus, with all of the changes that Smackdown is making….is it becoming watchable again?

