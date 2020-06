Welcome back to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode, the guys discuss the current status of the world, the Black Lives Matter movement, and take a stand against racism.

Also, with NXT Takeover: In Your House coming up, they give a complete preview and breakdown of the card and give you predictions on who might come out on top!

