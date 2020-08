Welcome to the brand new episode of the ALL NEW STF Underground.

We changed the format here folks, and no longer will we be covering RAW or Smackdown moving forward. Warning – no longer a PG show.

In this episode, we discuss:

What happened to Finn Balor?

Did they rush Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross?

Should MJF Beat Moxley at ALL OUT?

Where Does Scorpio Sky Go From Here?

AND MUCH MORE!!!

FOLLOW US

Facebook: STF Underground Podcast

Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground