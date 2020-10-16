ProWrestling.com
STF Underground Episode 82 – Ember Moon’s Mic Troubles, Breaking Down AEW Dynamite 1st Year & Anniversary Episode

Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground! This is episode 82!

In this episode, we discuss:

  • The good, bad, and ugly from AEW Dynamite: Year 1

  • Which Title Contenders actually deserved to be in their matches?

  • Where do the champions go from here?

  • What is AEW doing with Chris Jericho & MJF?

  • Full breakdown of AEW’s 1-Year anniversary episode

  • Ember Moon’s troubles on the mic

  • TonI Storm’s Return

  • & Much more!

