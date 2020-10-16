Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground! This is episode 82!

In this episode, we discuss:

The good, bad, and ugly from AEW Dynamite: Year 1

Which Title Contenders actually deserved to be in their matches?

Where do the champions go from here?

What is AEW doing with Chris Jericho & MJF?

Full breakdown of AEW’s 1-Year anniversary episode

Ember Moon’s troubles on the mic

TonI Storm’s Return

& Much more!

FOLLOW US

Facebook: STF Underground Podcast

Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground