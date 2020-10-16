Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground! This is episode 82!
In this episode, we discuss:
- The good, bad, and ugly from AEW Dynamite: Year 1
- Which Title Contenders actually deserved to be in their matches?
- Where do the champions go from here?
- What is AEW doing with Chris Jericho & MJF?
- Full breakdown of AEW’s 1-Year anniversary episode
- Ember Moon’s troubles on the mic
- TonI Storm’s Return
- & Much more!
