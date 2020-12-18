Podcast
STF Underground Episode 87 – What Should Sting’s Role Be In AEW? Were NXT’s Matches Better Than AEW? AEW Beats Raw
Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode, we discuss:
- Sting’s Role In AEW
- NXT’s Match Quality vs. AEW’s
- AEW Beating RAW In The Ratings
- AEW’s Heel/Face Problem
- Kenny’s IMPACT Role
- & Much More!
FOLLOW US:
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
Exclusive Interviews
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode Episode 128: Emptying The RWR Mailbag, With Guest Host dougEwrestling!
Dan is joined by fellow ProWrestling.Com contributor, dougEwrestling, to answer all of your pressing questions, as they empty the RWR mailbag! Topics include Keith Lee being sent back to the PC, the state of Impact Wrestling, dream AEW matches, and much more! Listen here:
As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform. Want to be a part of the show? Email us a [email protected]!
Check out @dougEwrestling every Friday, on the STF Underground podcast. Available on ProWrestling.Com, or your favorite podcast platform!
Exclusive Interviews
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 127: Zelina Vega Fired, Unionization in Wrestling, Booking of Survivor Series
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! On this edition of the Ryno Wrestling Review, Dan discusses the WWE’s firing of Zelina Vega, and how it relates to the future of unionization in pro wrestling. After that, he breaks down the booking of this past Sunday’s Survivor Series card. Listen here:
As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform. Want to be a part of the show, email us at [email protected]!
AEW
STF Underground Ep. 86 – Has NXT Been Better Than AEW? Undertaker’s Farewell, Should Omega vs. Moxley Be On PPV?
Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground. This is Episode 86 of STF Underground! We discuss:
- Finn Balor’s Return
- Rhea Ripley’s potential call up
- Both War Games Matches
- Is Pat McAfee The Most “Must Watch”?
- Has NXT Become Better Than AEW?
- AEW’s Women’s Division
- The Young Bucks – Still The Best Tag Team In The World?
- & MUCH more!
FOLLOW US
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
STF Underground Episode 87 – What Should Sting’s Role Be In AEW? Were NXT’s Matches Better Than AEW? AEW Beats Raw
Ben Carter Joins NXT UK, Big Women’s Match Announced, Walter vs. A-Kid?
AEW Dynamite Viewership Down, WWE NXT Rises
Super X-Cup Tournament Returning At Impact Wrestling Genesis
Firefly Inferno Stipulation Added To Randy Orton vs. The Fiend At WWE TLC
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution Results: Three Titles On The Line, Kenny Omega Appears!
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/8): Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Tournament Continues!
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
Trending
-
AEW1 day ago
AEW Dynamite Results (12/16): Omega vs. Janela – No DQ, Cody’s Big Announcement, Eddie Addresses His Enemies
-
Results1 day ago
WWE NXT Results (12/16): Karrion Kross Returns To Action, Kyle O’Reilly vs Pete Dunne
-
WWE1 day ago
Rumors On Scrapped Plans For Melina’s WWE Return
-
AEW2 days ago
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
-
WWE15 hours ago
Firefly Inferno Stipulation Added To Randy Orton vs. The Fiend At WWE TLC
-
AEW2 days ago
Two Wrestlers Pulled From Tonight’s Inner Circle 14-Man Tag Team Match
-
WWE16 hours ago
Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Believe Anybody “Comes Close To Randy Orton”
-
WWE17 hours ago
Bianca Belair Reveals Which WWE Legend Helped Create Her Gimmick