STF Underground Episode 87 – What Should Sting’s Role Be In AEW? Were NXT’s Matches Better Than AEW? AEW Beats Raw

Published

3 hours ago

on

STF Underground

Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode, we discuss:


  • Sting’s Role In AEW
  • NXT’s Match Quality vs. AEW’s
  • AEW Beating RAW In The Ratings
  • AEW’s Heel/Face Problem
  • Kenny’s IMPACT Role
  • & Much More!

FOLLOW US:

Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground

