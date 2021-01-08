AEW
STF Underground Ep. 88 – Who Should Get Called Up From NXT In 2021? Which Wednesday Show Had The Better Main Event?
Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode Dan Ryno returns to discuss:
- New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestling Kingdom 15
- Where does the Dark Order go from here?
- Which Wednesday Night Show Had The Better Main Event?
- Who Should Get Called Up To The Main Roster in 2021?
- Is Kyle O’Reilly Championship Material?
- AND MUCH MORE!
Kenny Omega Provides More Details About AEW’s Video Game
AEW’s World Champion, Kenny Omega recently answered a few questions about the upcoming AEW video game, providing more details.
During the recent AEW Game 2.Show video, Kip Sabian and Kenny Omega were on hand to discuss the upcoming game in further detail, with Omega admitting that the release date could be 2021 or 2022 and he will let people know when he knows himself.
Omega then went on to answer more questions, starting out about whether or not there will be a ‘Create-A-Wrestler’ mode in the game?
“Absolutely. One of those favorite modes, aside from people wanting to take the role of their favorite wrestler, people want to create their own wrestler. Sometimes they want to create something whacky or something that looks like themselves or a wrestler in another promotion. We’re going to give you the opportunity to do that because we understand it’s one of the most fun parts of these games. We’re going to make sure it’s robust and a lot of options and maneuvers to add to your character. We’ve placed that as a high priority.”
Omega was then asked if there will be an online gameplay mode, which Omega confirmed that there will be, with some specific elements beinc exclusive to that.
“There will be online competitive play. You’ll be able to play with your friends, against your friends, all sorts of options. We’re exploring ways to possibly incorporate cross-play function. Of course, online play will be in, all match types and specific functions that will be exclusive to online. We’re exploring a lot of new creative and innovative things to do when online. These are ideas we’re working with, nothing is 100% certain or solid.”
Finally, Omega was asked whether or not the game will be more simulation or arcade.
“Taking a look at complete simulation-based wrestling, the first thing that pops into my mind is Fire Pro. That has a huge fanbase. However, a lot of people find that if you ramp up the simulation too high, it eliminates some of the fun for people who want to get in and mix it up with your buddies and feel the speed and fun that older games provide. Will it be a full simulation? No, but do I want players to feel like you’re controlling the character when doing the moves? Yes. Speed in terms of arcade play, but moves will feel like you’re in the ring.
“It’s going to be a speedier version of very realistic wrestling. I really want people to feel what wrestling is going to be like in the year 2020. A lot of moves that we do now, you couldn’t add them to your create-a-character back then. You’ll be able to play the ropes like Fenix, do different variations of the Canadian Destroyer, all different strike combinations.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
The Good Brothers Make Surprise AEW Dynamite Appearance To Reunite With The Elite
In case you missed it, Kenny Omega retained his AEW World Championship against Rey Fenix in the main event of AEW New Year’s Smash Night One.
Despite winning, Omega proceeded to attack Fenix until Jon Moxley made the save with a barbed wire bat. This was until The Good Brothers emerged from the crowd to help Omega.
THE GOOD BROTHERS HAVE ARRIVED! @MachineGunKA & @The_BigLG have blindsided @JonMoxley
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/9GjZKTBZu9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2021
The trio also attacked other members of the AEW roster until The Young Bucks appeared. After brief discussions, the AEW Tag Team Champions ended up siding with the Impact Tag Team Champions. The reunion wasn’t complete, though, until the former Bullet Club members threw up a “too sweet” to close the show.
Is the band back together???#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/JLa6bgm5mw
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 7, 2021
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson’s AEW debuts happened thanks to the recent AEW/Impact partnership, which has allowed Omega to appear on Impact. As noted, Omega and The Good Brothers will face Rich Swann and Motor City Machine Guns at Impact’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 16.
It remains to be seen if The Good Brothers will compete in an AEW ring anytime soon.
New AEW TNT Championship Revealed, Updated Lineup For New Year’s Smash Night Two
AEW has revealed a brand new TNT Championship design, as pictured above. The original design was retired when -1 Brodie Lee Jr. was crowned the permanent titleholder last week during the Brodie Lee tribute show.
Darby Allin will now defend his redesigned TNT Title against Brian Cage next week during AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night Two. It’s also been announced that Serena Deeb will defend the NWA Women’s Championship against Tay Conti.
Additionally, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will team up, though their opponents are currently unknown. And Britt Baker will debut “The Waiting Room” on Dynamite with Cody Rhodes as her guest.
Next week during Night Two of our New Year's Smash we have a STACKED card for you!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/FzajnGDX1p
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2021
Below is the updated lineup for January 13:
- AEW TNT Title: Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage
- PAC vs. Eddie Kingston
- NWA Women’s Title: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Tay Conti
- Miro vs. Chuckie T
- Jurassic Express vs. FTR
- Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks team up
- Britt Baker’s “The Waiting Room” with Cody Rhodes
- The Inner Circle reveal their New Year’s Resolutions
