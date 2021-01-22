Sting is coming out of retirement.

AEW has officially announced that TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting will take on Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a tag team Street Fight. The big match will take place at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on February 27.

This will be Sting’s first wrestling match since competing against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in September 2015. Sting suffered a career-threatening injury during the bout, leading him to announce his retirement during his 2016 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Whether this is a cinematic bout or not remains to be seen. However, the tag team Street Fight stipulation allows for Sting, 61, to be protected and still work at a comfortable level.

No other matches have been announced for Revolution at this time.