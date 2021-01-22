AEW
STF Underground Episode 90 – Is Tomasso Ciampa Royal Rumble Bound? Hard To Kill Recap, Where Does AEW Go After A Lackluster Dynamite?
Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we talk about:
- AEW Dynamite’s Lackluster Episode
- Is Tomasso Ciampa Main Roster Bound?
- Hard To Kill Recap
- Can MSK Succeed In The WWE?
- “Wrestling Apologists”
- Dusty Cup Surprises
- AND MUCH MORE!
FOLLOW US
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
AEW
Sting Coming Out Of Retirement For Street Fight At AEW Revolution PPV
Sting is coming out of retirement.
AEW has officially announced that TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting will take on Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a tag team Street Fight. The big match will take place at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on February 27.
Here we go! It's 'The Machine' Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) & Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) of #TeamTaz vs. @Sting & the TNT Champion @DarbyAllin in a STREET FIGHT! pic.twitter.com/NdyDEqFfis
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021
This will be Sting’s first wrestling match since competing against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in September 2015. Sting suffered a career-threatening injury during the bout, leading him to announce his retirement during his 2016 WWE Hall of Fame induction.
Whether this is a cinematic bout or not remains to be seen. However, the tag team Street Fight stipulation allows for Sting, 61, to be protected and still work at a comfortable level.
No other matches have been announced for Revolution at this time.
AEW
Good Brothers vs. Private Party Announced For IMPACT No Surrender
Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday that No Surrender will be the next Impact Plus special on Saturday, February 13.
It was also confirmed that The Good Brothers will defend the Impact Tag Team Championship against AEW’s Private Party at No Surrender.
BREAKING: @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG will defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against @IsiahKassidy and @Marq_Quen w/ @MATTHARDYBRAND on Saturday February 13th at #NoSurrender on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/sUl9i2siB6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 21, 2021
Private Party and Matt Hardy made a surprise appearance on Tuesday’s Impact, where they beat Chris Sabin and James Storm to become the number one contenders for Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.
As noted, The Good Brothers will work matches on AEW Dynamite over the next two weeks, including the main event of Beach Break.
Your main event at BEACH BREAK!#AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX teams with the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers @MachineGunKA & @The_BigLG to face @BASTARDPAC, @JonMoxley & @ReyFenixMX. Tickets go on-sale this Monday via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/nPrODGHX9D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021
AEW
Kenny Omega Claims AEW Is “Taking Baby Steps” With Its Women’s Division
The biggest criticism of AEW so far has been with its women’s division, and Kenny Omega has spoken about the future of it in 2021.
Kenny Omega has had a big role to play in AEW’s women’s division, and during an interview with TV Insider, Omega admitted that the company is making steps with the division and that the women are chomping at the bit for TV time.
“I think we are taking baby steps,”‘ he said. “We have hungry performers who are passionate about getting a chance to do their best. Passion speaks to me more than the performance of a maneuver, and right now, our women are really chomping at the bit to get these TV spots.
“They’re all training hard. Our roster keeps getting better. [No one has] lost their passion. They are still striving for that big goal, which is for the women’s division to get more time. I’ll have the biggest smile on my face the day we get it. I know we will.”
Omega has recently been pulling double duty, working in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling at the moment. He spoke about working with IMPACT and how there’s lot of matches he is hoping to have.
“I went to Impact, [Lucha Libre] AAA [Worldwide] and back to AEW, so I have been able to see three different rosters—all incredibly talented, regardless of what fans say is the best,” Omega said when asked how it’s been working with Impact. “As a performer, I’d love to work with each and every one of them. It’s exciting that we’ve blown the doors wide open and there are all these potential opponents.
“I just hope as we present these new matches, the fans enjoy watching them as [much as] we enjoy performing them.”
STF Underground Episode 90 – Is Tomasso Ciampa Royal Rumble Bound? Hard To Kill Recap, Where Does AEW Go After A Lackluster Dynamite?
New WWE Funko POP! Figures & More Revealed At 2021 Funko Fair
Men’s & Women’s Dusty Cup Matches Set For Friday’s WWE 205 Live
Renee Paquette To Host Special Royal Rumble Edition Of WWE Backstage
Sting Coming Out Of Retirement For Street Fight At AEW Revolution PPV
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
AEW Dynamite Results (1/13): NWA & TNT Titles On The Line, Eddie Kingston vs. Pac, “The Elite” In Action?
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
Trending
-
AEW1 day ago
AEW Dynamite Results (1/20): The Inner Circle’s Inner Battle, Young Bucks Confront Don Callis
-
Results1 day ago
WWE NXT Results (1/20): The Fight Pit Returns, Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Begins!
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Signs Priscilla Kelly, Elayna Black & More; Women’s Dusty Cup Bracket Revealed
-
WWE2 days ago
Adam Pearce Finally Explains Why Certain WWE Stars Can “Declare” For Royal Rumble Matches
-
WWE15 hours ago
Mercedes Martinez Reveals Why She Left RETRIBUTION
-
WWE1 day ago
Top Smackdown Star At Capitol Wrestling Center For Tonight’s WWE NXT
-
AEW7 hours ago
Sting Coming Out Of Retirement For Street Fight At AEW Revolution PPV
-
WWE16 hours ago
The Undertaker Claims WWE’s Current Product Is “A Little Soft”