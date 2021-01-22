Connect with us

AEW

STF Underground Episode 90 – Is Tomasso Ciampa Royal Rumble Bound? Hard To Kill Recap, Where Does AEW Go After A Lackluster Dynamite?

Published

39 mins ago

on

STF Underground

Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode we talk about:


  • AEW Dynamite’s Lackluster Episode
  • Is Tomasso Ciampa Main Roster Bound?
  • Hard To Kill Recap
  • Can MSK Succeed In The WWE?
  • “Wrestling Apologists”
  • Dusty Cup Surprises
  • AND MUCH MORE!

 

FOLLOW US

Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground

Related Topics:

AEW

Sting Coming Out Of Retirement For Street Fight At AEW Revolution PPV

Published

7 hours ago

on

Jan 21, 2021

By

Sting

Sting is coming out of retirement.

AEW has officially announced that TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting will take on Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a tag team Street Fight. The big match will take place at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on February 27.


This will be Sting’s first wrestling match since competing against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in September 2015. Sting suffered a career-threatening injury during the bout, leading him to announce his retirement during his 2016 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Whether this is a cinematic bout or not remains to be seen. However, the tag team Street Fight stipulation allows for Sting, 61, to be protected and still work at a comfortable level.

No other matches have been announced for Revolution at this time.

Continue Reading

AEW

Good Brothers vs. Private Party Announced For IMPACT No Surrender

Published

13 hours ago

on

Jan 21, 2021

By

Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday that No Surrender will be the next Impact Plus special on Saturday, February 13.

It was also confirmed that The Good Brothers will defend the Impact Tag Team Championship against AEW’s Private Party at No Surrender.


Private Party and Matt Hardy made a surprise appearance on Tuesday’s Impact, where they beat Chris Sabin and James Storm to become the number one contenders for Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

As noted, The Good Brothers will work matches on AEW Dynamite over the next two weeks, including the main event of Beach Break.

Continue Reading

AEW

Kenny Omega Claims AEW Is “Taking Baby Steps” With Its Women’s Division

Published

16 hours ago

on

Jan 21, 2021

By

Kenny Omega

The biggest criticism of AEW so far has been with its women’s division, and Kenny Omega has spoken about the future of it in 2021.

Kenny Omega has had a big role to play in AEW’s women’s division, and during an interview with TV Insider, Omega admitted that the company is making steps with the division and that the women are chomping at the bit for TV time.


“I think we are taking baby steps,”‘ he said. “We have hungry performers who are passionate about getting a chance to do their best. Passion speaks to me more than the performance of a maneuver, and right now, our women are really chomping at the bit to get these TV spots.

“They’re all training hard. Our roster keeps getting better. [No one has] lost their passion. They are still striving for that big goal, which is for the women’s division to get more time. I’ll have the biggest smile on my face the day we get it. I know we will.”

Omega has recently been pulling double duty, working in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling at the moment. He spoke about working with IMPACT and how there’s lot of matches he is hoping to have.

“I went to Impact, [Lucha Libre] AAA [Worldwide] and back to AEW, so I have been able to see three different rosters—all incredibly talented, regardless of what fans say is the best,” Omega said when asked how it’s been working with Impact. “As a performer, I’d love to work with each and every one of them. It’s exciting that we’ve blown the doors wide open and there are all these potential opponents.

“I just hope as we present these new matches, the fans enjoy watching them as [much as] we enjoy performing them.”

Continue Reading

Trending