WWE

STF Underground Episode 91 – STF Underground Family Royal Rumble Predictions!

Published

3 hours ago

on

STF Underground

Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!

With one of the most exciting pay per views upon us, we have gathered Dan Reno, Mr. Main Event, ProWrestling.com’s managing editor, Mike Killam, and of course host dougEwrestling to discuss all things Royal Rumble, including the winners, the losers, and who is next on the road to WrestleMania!


 

Japanese Wrestling Legend Meiko Satomura Returning to WWE

Published

14 hours ago

on

Jan 28, 2021

By

The Final Boss of Japan is coming to NXT UK.

While news of her arrival has been rumored for quite some time, WWE officially announced on Thursday that Japanese women’s wrestling legend Meiko Satomura will be joining the black-and-yellow brand overseas.


Satomura has been wrestling since 1995 and is considered by many to be among the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time. She is also the co-founder of the joshi promotion Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling, and a former World of Stardom Champion.

In 2018, Satomura made her debut for WWE as a competitor in the Mae Young Classic tournament. She defeated Killer Kelly in the opening round, Mercedes Martinez in the second round of 16, and Lacey Lane (now Kayden Carter) in the quarterfinals before losing to tournament winner Toni Storm in the semis.

It was not officially confirmed when she would be debuting for the NXT UK brand, but a tweet sent out by WWE indicated that she could be challenging NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray.

WWE

Charlotte Flair Discusses Taking Time Off & Current Storyline With Ric Flair

Published

19 hours ago

on

Jan 28, 2021

By

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Yahoo where she discussed her recent break from WWE and her new storyline with her father.

Flair was away from WWE for sixth months until she returned at WWE TLC in December, winning the WOmen’s Tag Team Championships with Asuka. She admitted that seeing the show go one without her was tough, but she knows her mind and body are better for the break in the long-term.


“As much as I love the non-stop pressure and the schedule, decompressing actually took a couple of weeks. Part of me realized that the show could go on without me. As a performer that’s also hard. Seeing the show go on and noticing that everyone is replaceable. When you’re used to that grind, letting myself just decompress overall will be better for my mind, my body, and my career long-term.”

The Queen is currently involved in a storyline with Lacey Evans and her father, Ric Flair. The Nature Boy has turned on his daughter to work with Evans, and Charlotte spoke about the current story.

“The transition to the storyline with my dad, I guess the most important thing the viewers have to see is how much I have grown as a performer from the last time I was on TV with him. Fathers and daughters fight. It’s now how I handle it. I’ve turned on my dad before, so now it’s looking at it from a perspective of did he turn on me or am I just fed up. People will need to see how it plays out.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)

WWE

Peyton Royce Reveals She Found Out About The IIconics Split On The Day

Published

21 hours ago

on

Jan 28, 2021

By

Peyton Royce has revealed that she didn’t actually find out about WWE splitting up The IIconics until the day it happened.

WWE’s decision to split up the tag team was a surprising one, with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce having been presented as a pair throughout their main roster run. However, back in August WWE made the decision to split them up, and has since moved Billie to WWE SmackDown, where she’s been working with The Riott Squad, while Royce remained on WWE Raw and has teamed with Lacey Evans.


Royce revealed to SportsKeeda that she didn’t find out until the moment itself, and she admitted that she’s still trying to find her footing without Billie Kay by her side.

“I mean, it was right there in that moment we found out what the stipulation was that day, maybe the day before, I don’t know,” recalled Royce. “I don’t have a very good memory. But, it really was, Billie and I, we, more than just who we are as WWE Superstars; we have grown up together.

“So, for us to like, you know, our whole dreams, our whole journeys have been together. So for that to be just torn apart and like you said, so abruptly, I feel like I’m still digesting it, and I’m still trying my footing without her.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

Trending