WWE
STF Underground Ep. 93 – NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day Preview/Predictions, AEW’s KENTA Problem
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we discuss:
- NXT Takeover Vengeance Day Preview/Predictions
- What Happens Next for Ciampa/Thatcher?
- Where Does NXT’s Tag Division Go After The Dusty Cup?
- How did AEW Do Following Up The KENTA Debut?
- & MUCH MORE!
Braun Strowman Reveals He Is Currently Recovering From A Blood Infection
WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is currently with an infection in his bloodstream. The “Monster Among Men” explained his brief absence from social media in a series of videos on his Instagram story.
“I got an infection that got into my blood system, had to get put on antibiotics for that. It was awful,” Strowman said. “I’ve dropped like 15 pounds in five days, couldn’t eat and stuff like that, but it looks like I’ve gained 50 pounds of water weight. All my joints and everything are all swollen and inflamed. But the antibiotics are working, I’m feeling better.
Strowman was taken off television following the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view, as in story he attacked producer Adam Pearce for not giving him a one-on-one opportunity at the WWE Championship. He returned to action in the Royal Rumble match entering from the coveted #30 spot, but was eliminated and has not been seen since.
WWE Superstars Announce Their Engagement
WWE Superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim publicly announced their engagement on social media today.
Lee is currently in line to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship at the company’s upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, in a triple threat match that also includes Sheamus.
As far as we know, Mia Yim is still a member of the RETRIBUTION faction led by Mustafa Ali. She has been off television in recent weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
View this post on Instagram
Nick Aldis Discusses The Possibility Of NWA & WWE Working Together
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis recently spoke about the possibility of WWE and NWA working together to put on a show.
Aldis was speaking with The Turnbuckle Tavern when he discussed WWE collaborating with another wrestling organization. He discussed the idea of WWE and NWA working together to present a special edition of Starrcade.
And if there comes a moment where they decide that interacting with a smaller entity for a certain amount of time or working out different things which they have done it recently. They did it with EVOLVE, they did it with some of those British independents there and stuff, and they did it before with ECW. This is not a new thing. So, in my mind I’m like, I’d love to see a point, and I’m putting this out there, just putting it out in the universe but it’s like, when I saw them do Starrcade on the [WWE] Network, it kinda broke my heart a little bit, and again, just because of the expectation I had created for it, right?
But to me it’s like well, the IP’s still there and if we can build up enough momentum to where they can’t ignore it and if the fans want it enough and the fans voice it enough and they make enough noise about it, who’s to say that we couldn’t have a huge extravaganza of Starrcade with the first time in history in the decades old sort of story of the NWA and WWE, the two sort of — historically, the two kind of powerhouse organizations. For the first time ever, they come together and co-promote Starrcade. It’s like you know what I mean? These things can happen.(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
