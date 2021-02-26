Connect with us

AEW

STF Underground Episode 94 – NXT TakeOvers vs AEW PPVs, Is Paul Wight’s Signing A Big Deal?

Published

2 hours ago

on

STF Underground

Welcome back to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode we discuss:


  • AEW’s Signing of Paul Wight
  • Who Is Next For Finn Balor?
  • Who has has better PPVs – AEW or NXT?
  • The AEW Women’s Tournament
  • NJPW On Roku

AND MUCH MORE!

 

FOLLOW US:

Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground

Related Topics:

AEW

AEW Casino: Double Or Nothing Mobile Game Available For Download This Friday

Published

6 hours ago

on

Feb 25, 2021

By

Fans won’t have to wait very long to get their hands on All Elite Wrestling’s first jump into the mobile gaming space, as AEW Casino: Double or Nothing will be available for download on Friday, February 26.

The news was announced by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler on Thursday during a “2.Show” presentation providing updates on all three projects currently in development at AEW Games.


AEW Casino is essentially what it sounds like: mobile version of popular casino games like poker, blackjack, slots and roulette all dressed up with AEW branding, theme music, and the likenesses of certain characters.

The official website for the app also advertises weekly sit’n’go and shootout tournaments, online multi-table tournaments, and that players can “win real AEW merchandise and prizes in special tournaments and sweepstakes”.

Continue Reading

AEW

WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler

Published

7 hours ago

on

Feb 25, 2021

By

All Elite Wrestling has promised to update fans on the status of their multiple video games currently in development in a presentation this evening hosted by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler. The full video will be available on YouTube, and featured above at 7:00 PM ET.

AEW Games announced in November that they were working with YUKE’s and famed WWF No Mercy director Hideyuki Iwashita on a next generation console release that is still quite a ways off. Two mobile games are also in development: “AEW Casino: Double or Nothing” and “AEW Elite GM”.


Continue Reading

AEW

Tony Khan Discusses Sting’s Return To Wrestling: “He Wants To Wrestle”

Published

18 hours ago

on

Feb 25, 2021

By

Tony Khan

AEW President, Tony Khan has spoken about Sting’s upcoming return to wrestling at AEW Revolution, and how he is preparing for it.

Sting hasn’t wrestled a match since his 2015 WWE Clash Of Champions bout with Seth Rollins, which saw The Icon suffer what was at the time a career-ending injury. However, at AEW Revolution he will be competing again in a tag team street fight where he teams with Darby Allin to battle Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.


When speaking with PWinsider.com, Tony Khan discussed Sting’s return, confirming he has been fully cleared and has been in training to prepare for the match. Khan also revealed that this is how Sting wanted to end his career, with some great matches.

“He’s been cleared, he’s been fully cleared. He’s been training with Darby and sparring partners and he’s been fully cleared to wrestle. In his training, one thing he’s done to get ready with his sparring partners is a powerbomb. In terms of getting ready for this, I was more than fine with it and in fact called it. At that point when he’s taking them in training, it’s time for the live crowd. So he was completely cleared to do it and wanted to do it and he wanted to get out there and wrestle. Sting is going to be on Dynamite tomorrow (tonight) looking for payback and all bets are off now. Sting’s cleared to wrestle and he wants to wrestle and this is how he wanted to end his wrestling career in-ring was in AEW and come in and go out the way he always wanted to go out with great matches.

“He’s been preparing for this and I expect Sting to have a great performance on March 7th. He has very high expectations for this match and his comeback here, and I do too. I thought Brian did a great job with the powerbomb and certainly got people talking about the match in a very positive way and created conversation about, “Is Sting going to be OK? Is this all right?” Well that was the idea, we’re trying to create that conversation but the most important thing is he is OK and he walked through the curtain…that’s not going to be an easy moment, it took a lot out of him but at the same time, he came out of it in one piece and it’s what he wanted.”

Continue Reading

Trending