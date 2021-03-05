AEW
STF Underground Episode 95 – AEW Revolution Predictions, Talking AAW Alive With Promoter Mike Petkovich
Welcome back to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we talk about:
- AEW Revolution Predictions
- Shaq’s Match On Dynamite
- Who Beats Finn Balor For the NXT Championship?
- What do we want to see from the Barbed Wire Exploding Death Match?
- PLUS An Exclusive Interview About AAW Pro’s Alive Event with AAW Promoter Mike Petkovich (Visit @AAWPro on Twitter for more information).
AEW
CM Punk Shoots Down AEW Revolution Appearance: “I Think They Should Focus On Who They Have”
CM Punk will not be the surprise name debuting at AEW Revolution this Sunday night, according to the man himself.
Paul Wight, the seven-foot world’s largest athlete previously known as the Big Show, promised that a “Hall of Fame worthy talent” would be appearing at this weekend’s pay-per-view in order to officially sign with All Elite Wrestling. Punk held a Q&A session on Twitter earlier today and right up front told fans: “it’s not me”.
When asked who he thought would actually make a great addition to the team, Punk simply responded, “I think they should focus on who they have.”
I think they should focus on who they have.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021
100% not me
— player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021
AEW
John Silver Discusses Working As A WWE Extra, The Alex Reynolds Injury, & More
AEW’s John Silver recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about a range of topics, including his time working with WWE and Brodie Lee.
Silver spent time with WWE, working as an extra for the company, but he didn’t think it would ever go any further, claiming that unless you’re 6 foot 6, they do not care.
“No, because just the way that they do stuff. [In WWE] If you’re an extra, that means nothing, unless you are an extra that’s 6 foot 6 and jacked. If you’re not, they don’t care. How many people have been signed because they got squashed and WWE liked that? I knew it wasn’t very likely. Back in the day, they used to have you do matches during the day, and they would see if they liked you then. I’ve done extra work a bunch of times and I’ve had one match during the day against Alex. We had a good match it went 5 minutes, but I’m looking around and I don’t think anyone there is in a position to hire anyone. People said they liked it, but I never thought anything would come from it.”
Silver may not have worked out with WWE, but alongside Alex Reynolds, the two of them have become a compelling tag team for almost a decade. In AEW, they’ve thrived in The Dark Order, but in October there was a scary moment where Reynolds was legitimately hurt, and Silver reflected on that moment.
“I didn’t know until Billy Gunn realized. I didn’t see it happen, I think I was on the floor. Alex was in the corner, so I go up to Alex and he was fine talking to me. We had to do something coming up in the match. Billy Gunn was like “go check on him now.” I go up to Alex and say “Are you good.” and he’s like “Yeah I’m good.” But he’s just laying there. I’m like OK this is our spot. Then he starts to get up and I realize oh no he isn’t good. But the way he was talking to me was fine. He wasn’t slurring or anything weird. So once he got moving, I could have grabbed him and done everything myself, but at that point he’s up and he’s there. It was so quick. I was going to try and tell Nick [Jackson] hey he’s messed up, but at that point he’s already doing everything. I think I said it as it’s going on, but I don’t know if he heard me. Nick realized pretty quick as it’s going on that Alex is a little messed up there.”
The Being The Elite YouTube show has become a big part of The Dark Order’s success, with Silver getting to showcase a lot of his personality on the show, and he discussed how that came about and how creative the process is.
“I don’t know if it was Uno’s idea or Matt Jackson’s for us. He mentioned that we should do some recruitment bits for BTE. Uno said it would be good for Johnny and Alex. The first thing we filmed was a reason why we should recruit people. We had us in the room, Brody comes in, throws the papers at Uno and we saw so many comments about that bit. After that we knew we needed to film stuff. We need Brodie, we need the whole group.”
“BTE is 100% our ideas, 100% stuff we say. It’s just us being us, no one is telling us to do anything. It’s cool that people are liking it, because that means they are liking us as people. There’s not much of a character that I’m playing, it’s just us joking around really. It’s crazy how much that affects Dynamite. If you stuff on BTE, people will start chanting it at the Dynamite shows.”
“He was the man. He was such a happy good guy. There was no negativity, he was always laughing, he would always have this big smile, especially with this big beard he had going on. But he’s just a good guy. He bought the ring jacket I have just because it would help me look more like a star if I had it. He also bought me matching gear that I wore at the Brodie show.
It was just supposed to be for the BTE sketch, and then I asked him he’s like I want to buy you this stuff it’s going to be cool. I’m like that’s so cool what’s the sketch. He’s like I don’t know, we’ll think of something. He didn’t have a real idea in mind, but he thought it would be funny if Silver dresses like me one day. It wasn’t cheap gear, altogether it cost over $1,000 that he spent on me that he didn’t have to, I didn’t ask for it. Just because he thought it would be good for BTE and for me and the skits we do.”
“He’s just super nice, always positive. I don’t think anyone has a bad thing to ever say about him. He was such a good guy, such a genuine guy and so funny too. We’re trying to get through these sketches, and he would purposely try his absolute hardest to make me laugh. If I laugh, we’ve got to do it again. You see so many sketches of him getting right into my face and screaming sh*t at me, and just trying to make me laugh. It always worked, which is why we had to start pretending we were crying because we were always laughing.”
You can check out the full interview with John Silver below, and thank you to Chris Van Vliet for sending across the quotes.
AEW
Paul Wight Promises “Hall Of Fame Worthy” Signing At AEW Revolution
A major surprise is being teased for this Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
While making his television debut for the promotion tonight on AEW Dynamite, wrestling legend Paul “Big Show” Wight announced that a “Hall of Fame worthy” talent is headed to Revolution this weekend in order to sign with All Elite Wrestling. The world’s largest athlete provided no clues as to the identity of this big surprise, only noting that it’s “not who you think”.
This news has sent wrestling fans on social media into full-blown speculation mode, as wes clearly AEW’s intent. Everyone from CM Punk to Christian, Kurt Angle, Dave Bautista and even Brock Lesnar has been suggested. Personally, I’m hoping it’s Pete Rose — a Hall of Fame worthy name if I’ve ever seen one.
Join us for AEW Revolution this Sunday as we all find out together!
.@PaulWight has a BIG surprise set for #AEWRevolution this Sunday!
RT with your predictions on who you think it could be.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama
REMINDER: The Countdown to #AEWRevolution begins immediately following Dynamite. pic.twitter.com/94eDL1bxfy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021
