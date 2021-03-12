AEW
STF Underground Episode 96 – AEW’s Explosive Explanation, Which Wednesday Night Show Ended Better?
Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we talk Revolution fall out, especially the big explosion that WASN’T. PLUS:
- Did AEW Give A Good Enough Explanation?
- Was Christian’s Signing Overhyped?
- AEW’s NBA Problems
- MJF’s New Super Faction
- Was the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles A Good Idea?
- The Incredible Match Between Adam Cole & Finn Balor
- IMPACT’s Upcoming Shows
- & MUCH MORE!!
AEW
AEW Star Anna Jay Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery
Anna Jay underwent a successful surgery today.
The All Elite Wrestling star sustained an unspecified injury while training back in February. She was originally slated to compete in the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament, but was replaced prior to the first round.
“I just got out of my shoulder surgery and all is well,” Anna tweeted. “For the next two days I will most likely sleep and eat only ice cream and soup. But after that I will be working my ass off in any way I can. Thanks for all of the support and well wishes.”
The exact extent of the damage to Anna’s shoulder is unknown. AEW announced last month that she would be out of action for anywhere between 6 to 12 months.
Hi everyone 🙂 I just got out of my shoulder surgery, and all is well. For the next two days I will most likely sleep and eat only ice cream and soup. But after that…I will be working my ass off in any way I can. Thanks for all of the support and well wishes. 🙏🏼❣️ -99 pic.twitter.com/p12hX4DWgQ
— Anna Jay (@annajay___) March 11, 2021
AEW
AEW News: Darby Retains, Scorpio Snaps, Hardy Brand Acquires New Clients, Omega vs Christian!?
Darby Allin Retains TNT Title, Scorpio Sky Snaps
Lots of movement on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
The final match of the evening saw Darby Allin successfully retain his TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky in a tremendous contest. Both men came into the battle heavily battered after the cinematic Street Fight and Face of the Revolution ladder match this past Sunday at AEW Revolution.
Allin offered his version of a showing of respect to the defeated challenger after the match, but a frustrated Sky went after his ankle and trapped the champion in a nasty submission hold. It took several referees to pull him off, but it’s probably safe to say we haven’t seen the last match between these two.
.@ScorpioSky has snapped!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/UKPAqoQH6e
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2021
The Matt Hardy Brand Has Three New Clients
Matt Hardy has picked up three new clients. The bringer of broken wisdom announced tonight that The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny have all signed on with him as an investment in their futures. Private Party was… less than thrilled about the decision, initially. Hardy is trying to bounce back after a loss to Hangman Page at Revolution that cost him his entire paycheck for the first quarter of 2021.
The Butcher, The Blade & The Bunny have joined the Matt Hardy Empire! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/fGo5OqBoR7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2021
Of course we have already reported on the new faction led by MJF that destroyed The Inner Circle and left Chris Jericho a broken, bloody mess of a man.
While nothing has officially happened between the two yet, “The Icon” Sting looks to be heading towards a program, or at least a match with the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.
Are We Looking At Kenny Omega vs. Christian?
Christian Cage hasn’t even been a member of the AEW roster for a full week, but he’s already made his intentions perfectly clear. The “Instant Classic” wants the world championship!
The Canadian wrestling legend saved Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston from a two-on-three beatdown at the hands of Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. In all fairness, the champ did completely cut off what was supposed to be Christian’s first big moment on AEW television.
Cage came face-to-face with Omega in the center of the ring, but refused to accept the champion’s offer for a handshake. Probably a wise move. He tried to deliver The Unprettier, but Don Callis pulled his boy to safety at the last second. Cage ended the show by holding up the AEW World Championship above his head.
.@Christian4Peeps & @KennyOmegamanX meet face to face!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/nJOFkShrsA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2021
AEW
Sammy Guevara Is Back! New MJF Faction Destroys The Inner Circle On Dynamite
Sammy Guevara made his highly anticipated return to AEW television tonight, but that was just the beginning of a shocking string of events that ushered in a brand new faction — and the total evisceration of The Inner Circle!
Guevara skipped town earlier this year when tensions between him and Maxwell Jacob Friedman became completely unbearable. The original plan was for him to go to IMPACT Wrestling and he did show up to their last set of television tapings, but things didn’t work out creatively and the rising star was sent home.
Tonight in the main event segment of Dynamite, Guevara interrupted an argument between Chris Jericho and Friedman over how The Inner Circle should move forward given all their recent losses and frustrations. He offered incontrovertible “proof” that MJF was conspiring with Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz to overthrow the leader.
Things took another unexpected twist when a suddenly confident MJF told the group to attack Jericho… only to find out Jericho, Guevara and the entire faction (sans Wardlow) had been playing him all along, just waiting for him to mess up and show his true colors.
It looked like MJF was about to receive a five-on-one beatdown at the hands of his former stablemates, but when the lights at Daily’s Place suddenly snapped off, and back on again, a brand new faction was standing tall in the ring.
.@The_MJF may be out of the #InnerCircle…But, MJF had something else up his sleeve. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/Zh2aTlBh0x
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2021
The new supergroup is apparently led by Friedman himself. It also includes his hulking henchman Wardlow, the recently returned (and freshly groomed) Shawn Spears, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as FTR, and to put a bow on the package, the legendary Tully Blanchard pulling the strings.
Tonight’s Dynamite ended with the total destruction of The Inner Circle, as the as-of-yet unnamed new MJF faction eliminated each member of the group one by one. Wardlow finished things off by powerbombing a bloody Chris Jericho off the stage, through multiple tables on the concrete floor below.
.@RealWardlow powerbombed @IAmJericho through the table! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gJp9H0SEcA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2021
